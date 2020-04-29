RIP Irrfan Khan: The actor par excellence and his famous quotes on society, work and the craft of acting

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away today after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. One of the most eminent and extraordinary performers on the big screen, Irrfan ruled the hearts of audiences across the world with films like The Namesake, Life of Pi, A Mighty Heart, Maqbool, Haider, Salaam Bombay, Paan Singh Tomar, Slumdog Millionaire, Piku, among others magnificent films. He was not just another actor but he connected with the audiences in a more personal way across communities, cultures and generations.

As we bid adieu to the master of the craft, here are some of his famous lines that he shared on acting, life, success, society, hope and just being human at the end of the day.

Maybe to become famous is to reassure yourself that whatever you’re lacking inside, you’ve fulfilled that. ~ Irrfan Khan

I’ve realised that my... let me call it ‘destiny’ or some force that has pushed me to identify looking for your comfort zone as a kind of limitation. And everybody has a tendency to fall into the comfort zone. I did that in the early stage of my career. ~ Irrfan Khan

You cannot reduce the power of story with the tag of money because it’s not a share market. So you must know the seriousness of the power of storytelling. ~ Irrfan Khan

The sign of a good society is where talent is respected. ~ Irrfan Khan

I want to entertain people, but with some substance. ~ Irrfan Khan

Sometimes when you’re playing a very intense character, a disturbed character, you find other layers. That’s much more interesting to me, rather than just playing ‘intense.’ I find it too boring.

~ Irrfan Khan

What happens with every role, you have to trick yourself, you have to creatively find ways to explore the mental state of your character. ~ Irrfan Khan

For me, acting is becoming naked in front of people, you know? And when you know in the back of your mind somebody is testing you, you cannot really bare yourself. That’s a feeling I always have when I’m auditioning. ~ Irrfan Khan

In India, therapy is not part of the culture; it has not become such a big need. ~ Irrfan Khan

Language does not make one an elite. ~ Irrfan Khan

It’s always an inner wish of every actor to reach out to maximum audiences. ~ Irrfan Khan

I can recite poetry, but I cannot write it. ~ Irrfan Khan

A film engages you emotionally and intellectually. ~ Irrfan Khan

