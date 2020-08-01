Seven Best Indian snacks for a steaming cup of tea

Let’s admit it! We all look forward to chai-time where we can enjoy a steaming cup of tea with our favourite snacks. Crispy, deep fried, spicy or sweet – what is your favourite?

Well, there’s no need to worry because we have options for everyone. Here are some easy, quick-to-make and yummilicious chai-time snacks.

Murukku: It is a popular snack which is loved for its crispy texture. Hailing from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, murukku is a deep fried snack made using pulses.

Fried Aloo Chat: What can be better than steaming cup of tea and a plate full of fried aloo chat? This famous snack of Delhi is made by mixing crispy deep fried potatoes with coriander chutney, meethi chutney and chaat masala.

Mawa Cake: Every Parsi restaurant and cafe is likely to have one section of their menu dedicated to Irani chai and mawa cake. The dense, moist and buttery mawa cake is mildly sweet in taste.

Batata Vada: This is a popular fast food in Maharashtra. Batata Vada literally means potato fitters. It is generally round in shape and is made using boiled potato and gram flour.

Samosa: Chai and samosa is a match-made in heaven. It is a popular chai-time snack. It is a conical-shaped deep fried or baked pastry with a flavoursome filling usually made with potatoes, spices and herbs.

Dhokla: It is another snack that can be very well enjoyed with a hot cup of tea. This famous dish from Indian state of Gujarat is made using fermented batter of rice and split chickpeas. It has a sweet and salty taste.

Khasta Kachori: This is a crispy and flavourful snack. Khasta Kachori is a round ball-shaped snack made up of all-purpose flour and has spicy filing generally made using pulses, spices and herbs.