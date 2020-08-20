Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s ‘Tasty Thursday’ recipe will set even vegans craving for Besan Coconut Barfi this Ganesh Chaturthi

Sections
Shilpa Shetty Kundra spills the beans on ‘something unique, sweet, and healthy’ this Ganesh Chaturthi, shares how to make Besan Coconut Barfi in a jiffy

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 18:19 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares easy recipe to prepare Besan Coconut Barfi (Instagram/theshilpashetty)

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra and ‘Tasty Thursday’ go hand-in-hand and ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi it was no different. Bringing together all who possess a sweet tooth, even vegans, Shilpa shared how to make Besan Coconut Barfi in a jiffy.

Taking to her handle on Instagram, Shilpa shared a video giving fans a sneak peek into her cooking session which was enough to set all dessert lovers drooling. She shared, “It’s that time of the year and we’re all geared up to welcome Bappa into our homes this week. So, our recipe had to be something unique, sweet, and healthy. The Besan Coconut Barfi fits the bill perfectly!”

Despite festivals including Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam, Muharram and Hartalika Teej all round the corner, the celebrations have been dampened this year courtesy COVID-19 pandemic. Since most of the people are working from home for quite some months now, many have tried their mediocre skills in cooking.

Shilpa’s video comes just at the right time and caters to the interest of all fitness freaks out there. “It has no refined sugar and tastes just as good. You can also shape them into modaks, and if you want to make them vegan you can use peanut/coconut oil. They taste equally good made a separate batch for @rajkundra9 who is vegan; he loved them (sic),” Shilpa added in the caption.



Method

Take 1.5 cups besan atta in a pan and roast it in ghee. Take ¾ cup ghee or alternative, ½ cup coconut oil and 2 tbsp ghee. In another pan, prepare the syrup using ½ cup water and 1 cup jiggery. Take 1.5 cup fresh/desiccated coconut and add it to the besan mixture. Add to them the jaggery syrup gradually, not in one go.

Keep stirring the mix throughout. Add 1.5 tsp cardamom powder. To make it healthy, add 1.5 tbsp flaxseed powder. Sprinkle 4 finely cut pistas, cashews, almonds, 2 tbsp melon seeds and continue stirring them together.

Lightly grease a plate with ghee and pour the mixture out on it so that it does not stick. Flatten it with a spoon and top it with melon seeds. After an hour, cut the barfi when it has cooled down completely and it is ready to serve.

The video broke the Internet and instantly garnered over 5 lakh views in an hour while still going strong.

