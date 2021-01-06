Shilpa Shetty shares her mantra for 2021: Tend to yourself like you care for your best friend

Often, we forget to prioritise ourselves and Shilpa Shetty is asking her followers to change that this New Year. The actor, who is a true-blue fitness enthusiast is also quite vocal about body positivity along with physical and mental health. Shilpa recently took to her Instagram account and spoke about the common mistake that most of us commit and forget to take care of ourselves.

The mother-of-two talked about the way we tend to our best friends and take care of their needs and how we always want the best for our loved ones but forget to do the same when it comes to us. Just to give a gentle reminder to her followers and urge them to not continue this practice in the New Year 2021, she shared an Instagram post with an enlightening caption. She posted an image of herself sitting on a rock in the Pranayama asana.

“One can never remotely imagine being harsh, rude, disrespectful, or derogatory towards their best friends. We always want only the best for them. But, somehow we never treat ourselves the same way. We seldom have faith in our abilities, we sometimes forget that we need to take care of ourselves amid the chaos, and worse still, we forget that we have to be kind to ourselves too! When you start loving yourself like you love your best friend; you’ll notice your mind and body reacting differently to the attention you’re giving it. Make 2021 the year when you give this a try! (sic),” the caption read.

The text on the image said, “Tend to yourself like you care for your best friend. (sic),” and we absolutely agree with this. Shilpa Shetty just returned from her vacation. The actor rang in the New Year in Goa with her family and gave us adorable snippets of her daughter singing with her father, Raj Kundra along with other fun moments from the trip.

