Shruti Haasan spills some secrets from her biggest beauty disaster to the product her partner loves to steal

Shooting for her upcoming film in Hyderabad, Bollywood and South star Shruti Haasan was spotted taking a break and sharing some of her beauty secrets with fans on social media. Spilling the beans on her “go to cleanser” and similar questions, the Behen Hogi Teri star led makeup enthusiasts into a treat.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva who has been successfully straddling Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries for years, answered the questions posed by one of Instagram’s filter. Shruti revealed that her biggest beauty disaster has been rebonding her hair.

“Chemical straightening is the worst,” she shared. Caught in a fix when asked about the one lip colour that she could wear for the rest of her life, Shruti answered, “Nude, plum, pink.”

Shruti left fans speculating as she went speechless and only made funny faces on the question “which beauty product does your partner love to steal.” The next question was about her go to cleanser and Shruti replied, “Anything with tea tree oil.”

Before she went on her lunch break, the diva concluded the fun session with the question, “which product is currently on your wishlist”. Shruti confessed that there were many but currently she was looking out for milk products.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, the Yaara actor was seen brushing aside boredom with her makeup tutorials. Shruti shared her first “nude bake face recipe” on her Instagram handle where she did the entire face makeup and also revealed the details of the products she used in the four-minute video.

Ever since then, fans have flooded her with queries in the comments section, asking doubts and beauty tips as Shruti kept them hooked with engaging videos of her workout routine, skin and hair care tips.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter