Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / More Lifestyle / Simple homemade eggnog recipe to get you into the Christmas spirit

Simple homemade eggnog recipe to get you into the Christmas spirit

If you have never had eggnog before, it is time to change that. Try this easy to make and quick recipe of homemade eggnog and get into the spirit of Christmas.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 17:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com| edited by Nishtha Grover, Hindustan Times Delhi

Simple eggnog recipe (Instagram/floridadancingjuice)

Christmas is incomplete without eggnog accompanied with lots of desserts during chilly nights. We recently shared with you the recipe of a simple rum cake, which is a patent during the festive season. Today, we will tell you how to make eggnog and it will get you into the festive spirit. If you have never made it from scratch before, don’t worry, it is not that difficult.

And, you can make it the next time your family comes over for Christmas dinner. It is a holiday drink that has ingredients like cinnamon and nutmeg in it which when incorporated into a drink, is the perfect concoction for a winter night. This eggnog will feel like a much-needed hug, we can bet on that.

Now, without further ado, let’s start preparing the eggnog.

Ingredients:



100 ml heavy cream



1 egg

40 ml sugar syrup

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

Method:

In a cocktail shaker, add the heavy cream, egg, sugar syrup, ground cinnamon along with nutmeg and shake it nicely. If you do not have a cocktail shaker, fret not. You can mix all the ingredients together in a pan. Once it is mixed nicely, add ice to it and shake again for 15 seconds.

Grate nutmeg on top of it and garnish it with marshmallows or candy cane.

If you do not have readymade sugar syrup, we will have to make that before mixing the ingredients. You will require half a cup of sugar and half a cup of water. Add both the ingredients in a pan and turn on the heat. Once the sugar is properly dissolved in water, you will get sugar syrup. Let it cool and then we can start with mixing the ingredients.

You can also add 60ml rum to the eggnog if you want to spike it.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/floridadancingjuice)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
by Anisha Dutta
RT-PCR tests for passengers arriving from UK, announces Hardeep Puri
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
S-400 deal ‘advancing well’ despite US threat of sanctions: Russian ambassador
by Rezaul H Laskar

latest news

Screen time, mental health are parents concern for children during pandemic
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale
Academic session of first batch of AIIMS Rajkot starts
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 wrapped up, teaser confirmed to release on Jan 8
by Haricharan Pudipeddi
‘India learnt from it’: Zaheer on India’s positives despite Adelaide defeat
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.