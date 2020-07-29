Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Simple ways to preserve spices and grains in monsoon

Simple ways to preserve spices and grains in monsoon

To extend the shelf life of the food products kept in our kitchen, we need to follow some tips and tricks to store food in the right way in monsoon.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 13:46 IST

By Akshay Kaushal, Hindustan Times

Follow these easy tips to prevent your food items from getting spoilt in monsoon. (Instagram)

Rains also bring in a lot of challenges, especially when it comes to storing our food. Biscuits turn soggy and spices get spoilt due to the humidity in the air. To extend the shelf life of the food products kept in our kitchen, we need to follow some tips and tricks to store food in the right way in monsoon. Here are a few ways in which we can save our food from getting wasted because of moisture and bugs.

Store sugar and salt in airtight glass jar

Sugar and salt absorb moisture quickly. It is advised to store it in an airtight glass jar instead of a plastic jar. You can also sprinkle a small amount of raw rice in the same jar, as raw rice absorbs moisture. You can also add clove in sugar to prevent ants from attacking it.

Dry roast pulses before storing

It is also advised to dry roast all the pulses before your store them in your glass jar. You can also add dry red chili in the jar to prevent the pulses from getting spoilt.

Store dry fruits in freezer



You would have noticed that your cashew nuts and almonds get spoilt soon during monsoon because of the bugs that attack them. Store them in zip lock bags and place the dry fruits in the freezer to prevent this to happen during the rainy season.



Sundry or light roast the spices

Spices and condiments like cinnamon, bay leaf, pepper and cardamom tend to lose their flavour because of the humidity. You can sundry them or dry roast before storing in the jar.

Store grains with camphor or neem leaf

Before storing your rice or other food grain in monsoon, you can add some pieces of camphor or throw some neem leaves to prevent them from bug attack.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

5 Rafale jets touch down at Ambala air base, raise IAF’s ability to strike back
Jul 29, 2020 14:48 IST
Sima Taparia reacts to not being able to match anyone on Indian Matchmaking
Jul 29, 2020 14:43 IST
Gen Z’s slang decoded to ease your FOMO
Jul 29, 2020 14:37 IST
Ankita Lokhande writes cryptic post after FIR against Rhea Chakraborty
Jul 29, 2020 14:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.