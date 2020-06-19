Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Solar Eclipse 2020: Summer Solstice and ‘Ring of Fire’ Solar Eclipse coincide this weekend

Solar Eclipse 2020: Summer Solstice and ‘Ring of Fire’ Solar Eclipse coincide this weekend

This is the first time since 1982 that the annular solar eclipse and the summer solstice fall on the same day. The next time these two events coincide will be on June 21, 2039.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 16:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

At the peak of the annular eclipse, the Moon will be able to block 99% of the Sun from view, this however, lasts for only a few seconds. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

This summer solstice, the Earth will be playing host to a rare type of solar eclipse. On June 21, the longest day of the year, we will get to witness a celestial event known as the ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse. This is the first time since 1982 that the annular solar eclipse and the summer solstice fall on the same day. The next time these two events coincide will be on June 21, 2039.

The annular solar eclipse is a celestial event during which the Sun, Moon and Earth align in that order, effectively blocking the Sun’s rays from reaching the Earth’s surface. Currently the Moon is at its furthest point in its orbit around the Earth, also known as an apogee. Because the Moon is so far from the Earth, it is unable to completely obscure the Sun from view. This leaves an outline of the sun around the dark side of the moon, giving it the ‘Ring of Fire’ effect. At the peak of the eclipse, the Moon will be able to block 99% of the Sun from view, this however, lasts for only a few seconds.

ALSO READ: Solar and Lunar Eclipses of 2020: Don’t miss the next celestial event of 2020

This rare astronomical event will be visible from parts of Africa and Asia, including the Central African Republic, Congo, Ethiopia, Southern Pakistan, Northern India, and China. Weather permitting, the eclipse will be visible between the hours of 9:15 am and 3:04 pm. It will reach its peak at precisely 12:10 pm. It is advised to not look directly at the eclipse without proper eye protection as the UV rays can be harmful for the eyes and even result in blindness in some cases.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM Modi’s all-party meet over border tensions with China underway
Jun 19, 2020 17:53 IST
SC declines stay on Central Vista redevelopment for the second time
Jun 19, 2020 17:52 IST
Shiv Sainik to lead country in future: Uddhav Thackeray on Sena Day
Jun 19, 2020 17:52 IST
MS Dhoni: The ODI cricket par excellence - Top Five knocks
Jun 19, 2020 17:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.