Spreading positivity amid Covid-19 crisis, HT reader Jasleen Kaur pens a poem, 100 Years Later

Hindustan Times reader Jasleen Kaur pens her thoughts on the Covid-19 situation

A reader of Hindustan Times, Jasleen Kaur, has written a poem, titled 100 Years Later, about the quarantine life and its positive effects. She stresses on the importance of love, a mother’s affection and family relationships. This pandemic has taught people to value nature and human relationships and has urged us to count our blessings, and that’s what Jasleen has focussed on.

After a 100 years later when the human race will study about Covid-19,

there will be a few museums to be seen,

to help understand the synthesis of the vaccine.

And then there would be certain diaries,

like how we read of Anne Frank,

which will tell you how it really began,

and what went about each day,

and who supported and who betrayed.

There might be some homes,

that will get renovated,

like Sigmund Freud’s in Vienna,

which will simulate the era’s dilemma,

and suck you deep into the wounded memories.

Stories of struggle and agony,

of choices and strategies,

of crowded hospital yet singing balconies

But might, they just might skip telling you about the young guy,

who had a fresh green feast,

the first time in a month at least,

that wasn’t from a vending machine.

I doubt if they would remember,

how that husband and wife,

could use all that time,

to get their relationship back to life.

The mother who could see her baby’s first steps, because the national lockdown was set.

Parents who could finally have all three meals with their children.

And for once could focus,on topics like nutrition.

The woman whose PCOS medicines were unprescribed

because he got those tracks,

And killed those planks.

Gardens that clamoured with chirping birds,

and the sky finally got the blue it deserved.

Now that the economies weren’t doing well,

and there wasn’t much money to invest, people were investing their time.

The humankind was confined, but the humankind re-designed.

The humankind became a kinder kind.