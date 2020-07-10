Standup comedians in the Capital are ready to tickle your funny bone

Sections
The pandemic may have compelled artists to switch to virtual mediums to perform but standup comedians are bringing the laughter sessions back on stage with safety norms in place

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 13:47 IST

By Sanchita Kalra, Hindustan Times Delhi

Comedy shows are back in the Capital with safety measures (Photo: Instagram/playgroundcomedystudio)

Amid lockdown relaxations, stand-up comedians in the Capital are all set to bring laughter sessions back on stage, albeit with necessary precautions such as limited seating, regular sanitisation and temperature checks, among others.

Baneet Chhabra, one of the founders of Playground Comedy Studio, a Delhi-based comedy studio, believes that it is important to adapt to the new way of living. Talking about a recent gig that he helped comedian Manik Mahna organise, Chhabra says, “The usual seating capacity of 25-30 attendees was reduced to 10 and the duration was brought down to 60 minutes. The audience was responsive as well as responsible.” He further adds, “Manik too had made arrangements for face shields for the attendees on his own, and Lakshay Sharma, co-founder of Bean Sahab Cafe in Saket where the show took place was really supportive and provided all the required assistance.”

Stand-up comedian Aashish Solanki, who recently performed at a restaurant in the city, says, “It’s been more than 100 days of not being on stage, and a comic needs to be on stage even more than once a day. We are looking forward to shows now, however we do understand the audience is apprehensive.”

But did the lockdown period give time to comedians to prepare content for the shows? Solanki says, “I can write 10 pages of jokes but if I don’t get to perform then I don’t know if the jokes will work or not”, adding that online performances lack the connection and the energy between the artists and audience.



Another standup comedian, Gurinder Singh too feels that digital gigs are not a platform for public speaking and as intimidating as performing live. Singh who performed in the Capital says, “When you get on the stage after four months, and the first laugh you get from the audience is what it takes to bring back the memories and feeling that makes you feel settled.”

He also points that usually in standup comedy shows, attendees are always asked to sit closer to create a cheerful atmosphere, “Because as you know laughter is contagious so that’s how it works but now social distancing has come in which of course necessary,” he adds.

