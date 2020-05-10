Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Staying hygienic cuts risk of common infections by 50%

Staying hygienic cuts risk of common infections by 50%

Researchers have found that improved everyday hygiene practices, such as hand-washing, reduces the risk of common infections by up to 50 per cent, thus reducing the need for antibiotics by up to 30 per cent.

Updated: May 10, 2020 18:19 IST

By Indo Asian News Service| Posted by Kabir Bhandari, London

As witnessed during the recent global efforts to delay the spread of COVID-19, hygiene practices, including hand-washing, have become an essential part of everyone’s daily routine and are considered to be the first line of defence in reducing the spread of common infections. (Unsplash)

Researchers have found that improved everyday hygiene practices, such as hand-washing, reduces the risk of common infections by up to 50 per cent, thus reducing the need for antibiotics by up to 30 per cent.

As witnessed during the recent global efforts to delay the spread of COVID-19, hygiene practices, including hand-washing, have become an essential part of everyone’s daily routine and are considered to be the first line of defence in reducing the spread of common infections.

“In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic and evidence presented in this study, it is more urgent than ever for policymakers to recognise the role of community hygiene to minimise the spread of infections, which in turn will help in reducing the consumption of antibiotics and help the fight against antimicrobial resistance,” said study researcher Jean-Yves Maillard from Cardiff University in the UK.

The study, published in the American Journal of Infection Control, explored the role of targeted hygiene in the home and everyday life settings to reduce antibiotic prescribing and its likely impact on antibiotic resistance.



It provides evidence that practising hand hygiene in homes and community settings can prevent infections and therefore reduce the need for antibiotics.

One intervention study demonstrated a 30 per cent reduction of antibiotic prescriptions for common respiratory infections in a group who used hand sanitisers compared with a control group.

The study also showed the increasing prevalence of multidrug-resistant bacteria in the home and community.

It is considered that 35 per cent of common infections occurring in healthcare and the community are already resistant to antibiotics and that in some low-and middle-income countries, resistance to antibiotics is as high as 90 per cent.

“With evidence to show that home and community hygiene urgently needs to be taken more seriously, it is time for the global community to collaborate and recognise that reducing the need for antibiotics is important,” the researchers noted.

(This story has been published from a wire agency without modifications to the text)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Cash crunch forces many Telangana expats in Persian Gulf to postpone return
May 10, 2020 18:08 IST
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
May 10, 2020 12:23 IST
‘Can run 300 special trains a day to move migrants back home’: Piyush Goyal
May 10, 2020 18:10 IST
75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal
May 10, 2020 18:15 IST

latest news

Stroke scans drop by 40% in US, find Indian-origin researchers
May 10, 2020 18:05 IST
Kohli on another level, but would love to watch Rohit bat: Kaif
May 10, 2020 18:02 IST
Mother’s Day Special: Lessons of love
May 10, 2020 17:58 IST
Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif share childhood pics on Mother’s Day
May 10, 2020 18:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.