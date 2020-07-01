STik with this STok, WeChat over tea: Amul dedicates new doodle to India’s ban on Chinese apps

Sections
The latest artwork by Amul is all about appreciating the Central government’s decision to ban 59 China-based mobile apps including TikTok, SheIn, WeChat, on account of the border tensions with China.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 16:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times Delhi

The doodle by Amul. (Twitter)

India’s most well-known dairy brand, Amul, is also very well-known for one other thing: it’s timely doodles that are well-known for their ‘pun’ny captions while also making a comment on the current situation. And the latest artwork by Amul is all about appreciating the Central government’s decision to ban 59 China-based mobile apps including TikTok, SheIn, WeChat, on account of the border tensions with China.

Citing privacy concerns, the government banned the apps, stating that they were prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country. TikTok, which is owned by China-based ByteDance, is a lip-syncing, dance and comedy app that allows users to share their videos with millions of TikTok users throughout the world.

Amul took to their Twitter handle to share the latest artwork, where the famous Amul mascot can be seen holding a stick of butter in front of an open refrigerator, while using the other hand to point to the butter. The caption read, “#Amul Topical: New Delhi bans 59 Chinese apps!” 

Majority of the banned apps have Chinese parent companies or some preferential Chinese interest. The Ministry of Information Technology had said in a release that it has decided to block 59 apps in view of the information available that “they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order”.



“For safety, security, defence, sovereignty & integrity of India and to protect data & privacy of people of India the Government has banned 59 mobile apps. Jai Hind!”, wrote Law, Electronics and Information Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Twitter.

