Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Study links multi-tasking in workplace to negative emotions

Study links multi-tasking in workplace to negative emotions

Juggling from writing papers to answering calls, tackling all that at once at your workplace is not help, rather, it is likely to create a tense working environment followed by sadness and fear.

Updated: May 16, 2020 16:42 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Kabir Bhandari, Washington D.C.

The findings are published in the Proceedings of the 2020 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems. (Unsplash)

Juggling from writing papers to answering calls, tackling all that at once at your workplace is not help, rather, it is likely to create a tense working environment followed by sadness and fear.

According to the study’s senior author Ioannis Pavlidis, director of Computational Physiology Laboratory at the University of Houston, “Not only do people experience stress with multitasking, but their faces may also express unpleasant emotions and that can have negative consequences for the entire office culture.”

Pavlidis, along with Gloria Mark at the University of California Irvine, and Ricardo Gutierrez-Osuna at Texas A&M University, used a novel algorithm, based on co-occurrence matrices, to analyze mixed emotions manifested on the faces of so-called knowledge workers amidst an essay writing task.

One group answered a single batch of emails before they began writing, thus limiting the amount of distraction, while the other group was frequently interrupted to answer emails as they came in.



The findings are published in the Proceedings of the 2020 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems.

“Individuals who engaged in multitasking appeared significantly sadder than those who did not. Interestingly, sadness tended to mix with a touch of fear in the multitasking cohort,” Pavlidis said.

“Multitasking imposes an onerous mental load and is associated with elevated stress, which appears to trigger the displayed sadness. The simultaneous onset of fear is intriguing and is likely rooted to subconscious anticipation of the next disruption,” he added.

Because multitasking is a widespread practice, the display of these negative emotions can persist throughout the workday for many people. It is this ubiquitous, continuous and persistent character of the phenomenon that renders it such a dangerous ‘climate maker’, the researchers emphasized.

The facial expressions of the workers who answered emails in one batch remained mostly neutral during the course of their uninterrupted writing task. However, there was an element of anger during the separate email task, perhaps attributed to the realization of the amount of work needed to process all the emails in one session, the researchers theorize.

The good news is that email batching is localized in time and thus its emotional effects don’t last long. Solutions are possible in this case; the team suggests addressing the email batch at a later time when responding to emails is the only task, recognising that won’t always be possible due to official pressure.

Negative displayed emotions - especially in open office settings - can have significant consequences on company culture, according to the paper. “Emotional contagion can spread in a group or workplace through the influence of conscious or unconscious processes involving emotional states or physiological responses.”

Upon return to normalcy following the COVID-19 crisis, the results suggest organizations should pay attention to multi-tasking practices to ensure a cohesive working environment.

“Currently, an intriguing question is what the emotional effect of multitasking at home would be, where knowledge workers moved their operation during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Pavlidis.

The study was made possible by a 1.2 USD million grant from the National Science Foundation and is part of a series that examines multitasking behaviour among knowledge workers. (ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

20-year-old killed as truck rams into bike in Gurdaspur
May 16, 2020 18:05 IST
Gurdaspur Cooperative Bank launches mobile ATM van
May 16, 2020 18:02 IST
Greeks return to beaches in heatwave, but keep their umbrellas apart
May 16, 2020 17:59 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman announces easing of restrictions on utilisation of air space
May 16, 2020 17:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.