Study notes factors that increase or decrease suicidal behaviour risk in adolescents

An analysis of relevant studies published to date have identified certain risk factors associated with suicidal behaviour in adolescents. The analysis also revealed certain protective factors that may reduce the likelihood of suicidal behaviour. The analysis, which is published in the Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Nursing, included 66 studies. Internal risk factors included poor individual coping, smartphone abuse, nutritional imbalance, menstrual problems, poor lifestyle and disturbed sleep patterns. External risk factors for adolescent suicide behaviour included mental health history in parents, poor interactions in the family and social problems.

Reframing to have a meaningful life, adequate nutrition, parent-child interactions, reading books and watching movies and faith or religiosity are protective factors that may reduce the risk of suicidal behaviour in adolescents. “Loving others is imperative, loving yourself is courage. Don’t be afraid to love yourself--you have to fight for yourself before fighting for others,” said senior author Heni D. Windarwati, of the Universitas Brawijaya, in Indonesia.

