Sugar-distancing? Not if you watch what you eat

With the Covid-19 pandemic restricting ones day-to-day movement outdoors, it is extremely crucial to set a routine and structure yourself at home and to what you eat. (Unsplash)

They say tough times don’t last, tough people do. With the Covid-19 pandemic restricting ones day-to-day movement outdoors, it is extremely crucial to set a routine and structure yourself at home and to what you eat.

The lockdown combined with the lack of physical activity and binge-eating will have some serious consequences on our health, however it’s not too late to get things in order. Leading Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and renowned Nutritionist Ishi Khosla show your how to manage sweet cravings through summer.

Summer’s scream mangoes! Yes, it is important to watch your diet and cut down on calories, however one does not need to eliminate the sweet ingredient from your diet entirely if consumed wisely and smartly. As Indians, we are naturally are accustomed to a sweet palette; we need to practice form of sugar-distancing just as much as we are social-distancing.

Try and substitute the sugary goodness of milkshakes and coolers with healthier low calorie sweeteners. This can reduce your calorie intake without compensating on your dose of sweetness. Additionally, low calorie sweeteners available in the market have been thoroughly investigated and their safety has been confirmed by many studies and competent authorities like WHO and US FDA. In India, low-calorie sweeteners are regulated by FSSAI based on their claims and recommended ADI (Acceptable Daily Intake).

Kapoor suggests, “Just make sure you’re eating right, providing your body with appropriate nutrition and keep it hydrated. In this situation for instance, since I have a sweet tooth, I make sure to substitute the regular sugar with SugarFree products whenever possible. Also, try and consume a lot of salads and soups, fruit and vegetables if you are able to procure them. This will suffice your daily need of vitamins, fibre, roughage, natural sugars and water.”

He adds, “Also make sure to burn the extra calories by exercising in your homes. Yoga and helping each other with the regular household chores is the best way to keep fit, without venturing out of your homes. In the end, I would just say that all of us together should hope to get through this situation, hale and hearty.”

Nutritionist Ishi Khosla states, “Since our bodies are at rest, it’s important to remember that our diets can’t be the same as before. We need to cut down on the number of meals and maybe limit them to just two. When our movements get curtailed, our appetite falls but cravings increase. We shouldn’t give in to those cravings. It’s important to restrict one’s diet without compromising on nutrition. Include immunity-boosting food like aloe vera, tulsi, coconut oil in the diet. Replace sugar with low calorie sweeteners and keep hydrating! New realities mean that we need to look at food and diet in a new way.”

Lastly, it is of utmost priority to see this new way of life optimistically and adapt to the environment, a healthier and happier you. Do not restrict yourself, enjoy your sweet meals, devour on mangoes, but do so smartly!

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter