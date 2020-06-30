Summer drinks to the rescue!

Is the sweltering summer heat getting to you? Don’t worry, we have the perfect summer drink recommendations and recipes to take the heat off you!

Bel ka sherbet - Grab some ripe bel fruits (2-3 medium sized) and get ready to make some sherbet. You’ll need to remove the pulp and mash it. Strain the pulp, add some water while straining it and finally add some jaggery to the strained mixture. Put the sherbet to cool, and enjoy it on a breezy summer evening!

Watermelon mint crusher - Watermelon Mint Crusher, is an easy to make and interesting drink for a lazy summer afternoon. Ingredients required are one cup of fresh watermelon, four to five mint leaves, five drops of lemon juice and one table spoon of sugar syrup. Cut the watermelon in to chunks and de-seed it. Add all of the ingredients in to a blender, and blend it until everything is smooth. Pour it in to a glass and garnish with fresh mint spring.

Shikanji - There’s no better substitute to an easy to make, thirst relinquishing summer drink than this one! Cut one lemon and squeeze them in to water / soda. Add some black salt and sugar and stir. Garnish with some fresh mint leaves and enjoy!

Aam panna - The king of all fruits, mango’s season is upon us! For making this you’ll need around 5 small raw mangoes and some simple kitchen ingredients. Peel and cut the mangoes and cook them in a pan, adding a cup of water on medium heat till 8 minutes. The mangoes must be soft before you transfer the mango and water mixture to a blender.

Add another 3 cups of water, some jaggery, and mint leaves and blend. Strain the blended mixture in to a bowl and add salt, pepper and cumin powder. Stir well, refrigerate and relish! Before serving, add some water if the mixture thickens over time.

