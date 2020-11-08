Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / More Lifestyle / Supernovas’ Chamari Atapattu reveals eating these Indian dishes and defeating Trailblazers in Women’s T20 Challenge

Supernovas’ Chamari Atapattu reveals eating these Indian dishes and defeating Trailblazers in Women’s T20 Challenge

Cricket fans read on to know about the Indian dishes that the Sri Lankan women cricket team captain, Chamari Athapaththu, eats before going out to bat and the ‘secret food’ that resulted in all those sixes as Supernovas’ defeated Trailblazers by two runs in Women’s T20 Challenge

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 20:24 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Supernovas’ Chamari Atapattu reveals what she ate before defeating Trailblazers (Twitter/ICC/imfemalecricket)

The last-ball thriller by Supernovas in the nailbiting match with the Trailblazers at the Women’s T20 Challenge in Sharjah, UAE, garnered massive praises for Sri Lankan women cricket team captain Chamari Athapaththu. The left-handed opener Atapattu smashed five fours and four sixes to notch up 67 runs off 48 balls aggressively.

In a video shared on Twitter by Indian Premier League, Athapaththu hilariously revealed the ‘secret food’ behind her thunderous knock and fans were in for a laughter riot. When asked about what does she eat before going out to bat and“what’s with the sixes?” Athapaththu replied jokingly, “Three masala dosa and masala omelette.”

While Athapaththu had not played since the T20 World Cup in March, due to the coronavirus shutdown, her secret behind her power-hitting win and thunderous knock was enough to make her teammates Shakera Selman, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Harmanpreet Kaur double down with laughter. The video was captioned, “On the mic : Super four from #Supernovas Fun on the microphone with Supernovas quartet @selman_shakera, @JemiRodrigues, @ImHarmanpreet & Chamari Athapaththu. This one’s a laugh riot (sic)”as fans emptied their stash of love for the latter in the comments section.

 

Looking forward to the final, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas will now be locking horns against Trailblazers, captained by Smriti Mandhana, in the finals of the tournament on Monday, November 9. The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at UAE.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
Nov 08, 2020 18:01 IST
US Election 2020: Trump lost but Trumpism did not
Nov 08, 2020 20:18 IST
DC vs SRH Live: Dhawan’s fifty guides DC to 189/3 in Qualifier 2
Nov 08, 2020 21:20 IST
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Nov 08, 2020 14:17 IST

latest news

Michelle Obama shares CNN anchor’s emotional reaction to Joe Biden’s win
Nov 08, 2020 21:22 IST
Congress still part of Gupkar Alliance, will fight DDC elections ‘together’: Farooq Abdullah
Nov 08, 2020 21:21 IST
Ayushmann, Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar celebrate one year of Bala
Nov 08, 2020 21:19 IST
DC vs SRH Live: Dhawan’s fifty guides DC to 189/3 in Qualifier 2
Nov 08, 2020 21:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.