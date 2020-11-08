Supernovas’ Chamari Atapattu reveals eating these Indian dishes and defeating Trailblazers in Women’s T20 Challenge

The last-ball thriller by Supernovas in the nailbiting match with the Trailblazers at the Women’s T20 Challenge in Sharjah, UAE, garnered massive praises for Sri Lankan women cricket team captain Chamari Athapaththu. The left-handed opener Atapattu smashed five fours and four sixes to notch up 67 runs off 48 balls aggressively.

In a video shared on Twitter by Indian Premier League, Athapaththu hilariously revealed the ‘secret food’ behind her thunderous knock and fans were in for a laughter riot. When asked about what does she eat before going out to bat and“what’s with the sixes?” Athapaththu replied jokingly, “Three masala dosa and masala omelette.”

While Athapaththu had not played since the T20 World Cup in March, due to the coronavirus shutdown, her secret behind her power-hitting win and thunderous knock was enough to make her teammates Shakera Selman, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Harmanpreet Kaur double down with laughter. The video was captioned, “On the mic : Super four from #Supernovas Fun on the microphone with Supernovas quartet @selman_shakera, @JemiRodrigues, @ImHarmanpreet & Chamari Athapaththu. This one’s a laugh riot (sic)”as fans emptied their stash of love for the latter in the comments section.

Looking forward to the final, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas will now be locking horns against Trailblazers, captained by Smriti Mandhana, in the finals of the tournament on Monday, November 9. The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at UAE.