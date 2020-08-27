Sections
Take a look into Vidya Balan’s minimalistic home in the beachy suburbs of Mumbai

Through the course of the promotions for Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan has given us an insight into her truly expansive saree collection and even a few sneak peaks into her sea-side house in the suburbs of Juhu, Mumbai.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 16:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jahnavi Gupta, Hindustan Times Delhi

Vidya Balan has picked certain spots in her house that make the perfect backdrop for her immaculate fashion sense. (Instagram @balanvidya )

From the beginning of her career in the Bollywood industry, Vidya Balan has always been a trailblazer, from her groundbreaking performance in Parineeta (2005) to the most recent Shakuntala Devi (2020), Vidya is a pioneer in Indian cinema, especially considering the change her performances have brought in the portrayal of women on the silver screen.

Recently, he Dirty Picture actor has been busy with the online promotions for her latest film on the life of Shakuntala Devi, and through the course of these promotions, she has given us an insight into her truly expansive saree collection and even a few sneak peaks in her sea-side house into the suburbs of Juhu, Mumbai. For the past months, Vidya has been quarantined with her producer husband Siddharth Roy Kapur in their earthy abode. Take a look into their gorgeous home through the various pictures on Vidya’s Instagram.

 

 



Much like Vidya’s own personality, her gorgeous house is flush with earthy tones and simplistic designs, never too outlandish in its portrayal. Unlike most modern households which have the idea of minimalism at its core, Balan’s space is a beautiful amalgamation of vibrant art, wooden textures and ornate cushions that accent the subtle and grounded colours in the living space, perfectly.

 

 

The various art pieces around her house boast of her Indian heritage and appear to be locally sourced. The house is artfully cluttered with everyday items, such as books, plants, photographs and you can even spot a trusty ‘landline’ telephone in the background. Vidya’s love of the colourful and rich Indian patterns is not just limited to her vast array of sarees, even in her home she opted for handwoven daris and traditional Indian carpets.

 

 

The floor to ceiling windows in her home, overlook the Juhu coastline and certainly give her posts the sun-kissed look. As the actor had to work on the promotions for her most recent film from home, she picked certain spots in her house that make the perfect backdrop for her immaculate fashion sense. From a plain white wall with wooden floorboards in some pictures, to the stunning brick work in others, her cosy home debunks the minimalist lifestyle, because if her images are anything to go by, for Vidya Balan, home is where the books are!

