Teachers’ Day 2020: Google honours educators with a quirky doodle on its homepage

Teachers’ Day 2020: As India celebrates its educators on September 5, Google’s doodle honours the tireless workforce who ‘shape our future generations, even in the midst of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic’

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 07:42 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

The birthday of the second president of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, is commemorated as Teachers’ Day in the country as per the veteran’ wish ever since September 5, 1962. Radhakrishnan was an accomplished teacher himself and while the day is celebrated in India by showing our appreciation for those who have shaped us, search engine Google too did the same through its quirky doodle.

Joining the celebrations, Google India’s homepage honoured the educators on September 5, 2020. Created by Google Doodle illustration artist Kevin Laughlin, the artwork is a combination of the designs made by the award-winning teachers who visited the Google HQ in February 2020.

As per the Google’s Doodle webpage, the creative honours the classroom heroes and the tireless workforce who “shape our future generations, even in the midst of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.” Shifting their curriculum from classrooms to online platforms in the heart of a raging pandemic highlights the superhuman efforts of our teachers to educate students and to acknowledge the same, Google had initially created the doodle for America’s Teacher Appreciation Week that started on May 4 this year.

Not surprisingly, the search interest in “how to thank a teacher” had amped up in the lockdown months, as per Google. Laughlin, who collaborated with the 54 State Teachers of the Year 2020, had said, “I know from firsthand experience how much of a positive impact a teacher can have on a young person’s life. I can’t express how happy I am to have had the opportunity to be a part of the Teacher Appreciation project this year.”



He added, “When I met these teachers on campus in February, I was so inspired by their love of teaching and dedication to their students, which I felt each minute I spent with them. As they presented their own Doodle designs, they shared anecdotes about their classrooms, advocated for their students, and spoke passionately about educational equity.”

