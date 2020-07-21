Teej 2020 Mehndi Designs: 5 Hartalika Teej special mehndi patterns to try

Mehndi application adds to the beauty of Teej festivities when friends and families get together to celebrate. (Unsplash)

The festival of Teej is the celebration of nature and its abundance. It falls during the monsoons in the months of July or August every year. As India is primarily an agricultural country, this festival holds utmost importance.

Women celebrate by welcoming the monsoons with singing, dancing, dressing up, applying henna on their hands and sharing folklore with their family and friends. Teej is dedicated to Goddess Parvati because according to legend, she had to go through 108 cycles of birth and rebirth before Lord Shiva agreed to marry her.

Goddess Parvati is also called Teej Mata and Hindu women pray to her for the protection of their husbands and also thank her for an abundant monsoon which indicates prosperity.

Teej celebrations are incomplete without celebrations, sweets such as ghewar, coconut laddoos, sabudana kheer and others, rituals, decorations and more. Mehndi application is an important part of the Teej festivities. This year Teej is being celebrated on July 23. Women usually observe a day-long fast for their family’s good health, prosperity and well-being.

Mehndi adds to the beauty of these festivities when friends and families get together to celebrate. Mehndi or henna has been used for a long time as it’s said to have been a part of our traditions for centuries. Mehndi designs, whether simple or pattern-heavy, not only make our hands look more attractive but also keeps the skin infection-free due to its anti-microbial efficacy.

Several Instagram accounts are thriving with designs that one can take inspiration from and create at home with henna application cones.

You can also choose ready-made mehndi tattoos and glitter stickers incase of paucity of time just ahead of the festival. If traditional designs are not your taste, then mix and match henna art and blend in to the traditional festivities in your style!

Teej is referred to as different names in different regions - from Hariyali Teej in Punjab and Rajasthan, to Kajari Teej in Uttar Pradesh and parts of Madhya Pradesh, to Hartalika Teej in the southern parts of the country. Hariyali Teej gets its name from the greenery in nature that we see just after it’s rained.

