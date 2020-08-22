Tera Shukhriya, a musical tribute to the police force

Sections
A Delhi-based NGO, Naad Foundation, has released a song, Tera Shukhriya, honouring the police forces on the 74th Independence Day

To salute the phenomenal spirits and tireless services of the front line warriors in the fight against Covid-19, a Delhi-based NGO, Naad Foundation, has released a song, Tera Shukhriya, honouring the police forces on the 74th Independence Day.

It features many popular personalities, such as singers Kailash Kher and Navraj Hans, music-composer duo Sachin–Jigar, actors Aamir Ali, Hussain Kuwajerwala and Nitin Arora.

The idea of paying a musical tribute to the police force, struck a chord with Nishi Singh, founder of Naad Foundation, after her vigorous social service during the period. Some key initiatives by her foundation include distributing 10 tonnes of dry rations to needy in Delhi and providing PPE kits, gloves, masks and sanitiser to doctors and police personnel.

 



“It is a token of love from us to our police forces who worked relentlessly and with utter dedication. The video outlines the great effort of the police, especially Delhi Police, to keep citizens safe from Covid-19,” says Singh.

The song that evokes a feeling of gratitude with its power-packed lyrics, took almost a month to compose. “The shoot was done during the lockdown. The celebrities recorded their parts at their home,” she says, adding that the response to the song is overwhelming. “Delhi Police officers and other staff are extremely delighted to see the song,” Singh shares.

