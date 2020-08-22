The move to allow restaurants to serve liquor will help the grappling industry but guidelines are still awaited, says restaurateurs

In the latest move to give a boost to the hospitality sector, restaurants and hotels will soon be allowed to serve liquor but bars will remain shut (Photo: iStock)

Delhi, you finally have a reason to raise a toast. In the latest move to give a boost to the hospitality sector, restaurants and hotels may soon be allowed to serve liquor but bars will remain shut as per the direction given by the Delhi government. However, the rules and guidelines are still awaited.

While some restaurateurs are delighted by the move and state that it will help the grappling restaurant industry to take the plunge and witness a growth in employment, they also feel that there is a lack of clarity over the step as official statements are anticipated.

“It is a welcoming move however we are still awaiting the final go ahead in writing from the authorities. This will help the industry that has been very badly affected. Sales currently remain at a paltry 10-15 % of pre-Covid-19 levels. And by some numbers, only 18% of the restaurants have actually opened up. This move will enable more and more restaurants to take the plunge and open up, which will subsequently lead to a significant increase in employment,” says Zorawar Kalra, founder, Massive Restaurants Pvt Ltd who also expects the dinner revenue to be greatly enhanced with the inclusion of liquor.

With social distancing norms in place and patrons drinking at their table, it shouldn’t be a drawback opines Riyaaz Amlani, CEO and managing director, Impresario Handmade Restaurants, that has eateries such as Social and Smoke House Deli. He says, “As long as bars are not allowed to operate and people are drinking at the table while maintaining social distancing, we don’t see an issue in the government granting liquor permissions. It will give restaurants and bars some much-needed revenue in these trying times. Without alcohol and with limited operating hours, we are looking at generating only 30-35% of revenue vis-a-vis pre-Covid numbers. This will make running restaurants more expensive than remaining shut.”

Vishal Anand, director, Moonshine Food Ventures (Farzi Cafe Aerocity & Saga) is too rejoicing the positive step, as he states, “This would certainly benefit the struggling restaurant industry which is one of the biggest employers. We eagerly await the final letter from the Excise Department as this would definitely improve our sales.”

Dinesh Arora of Unplugged Courtyard is elated by the move and hopes the decision gets will be finalised soon. He says, “We are waiting for the final approval and then we can kick-start our operations to serve alcohol to our patrons on the tables.”

The news brings in a sense of relief for a few restaurants as payment of fees to serve liquor for the quarter was done earlier. “The step was much needed and we hope to see a definite increase in the revenue because even when people were visiting the restaurant for dine-in, our revenue was lacking and we had already paid the excise fees for the quarter. We are looking forward to reviving the space and serving customers,” says Radhika Khandelwal, chef owner at Fig&Maple and Ivy & Bean.

For many, it is becoming tough to meet the salaries and pay exorbitant rentals during such times so an approval is really necessary to give a boost to the industry. Akshay Anand, vice president, Delhi Restaurant & Club Association and also the founder of Ophelia and Toy Room says, “When the approval is given, restaurants will allow to start serving on the table as the bar counter will still remain non-functional to avoid the crowd, and this is being practised in Assam, Rajasthan and Punjab. It will be progressive for our industry as when we took the properties, the rents were so high that we had always kept in mind that we will be serving alcohol.”

However, Yangdup Lama, founder of Sidecar and Cocktails and Dreams, Speakeasy has a difference of opinion. He asserts, “The letter also states bars are not allowed but when you apply for a license in Delhi whether it is a restaurant or a bar, it says, ‘eating house’, so it’s conflicting as how do you define whether it is a restaurant and bar while the license, lease processes, requirements are same for both.”

