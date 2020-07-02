Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / The new normal for restaurants

The new normal for restaurants

With the lockdown extended, popular restaurants will have to see through an uncertain future

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 22:37 IST

By Navneet Vyasan, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Gloves and masks will be mandatory (PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK)

With Maharashtra extending the lockdown, numerous restaurants that were ready to reopen, will have to comply a bit longer. However, many of them feel that they are ready and well equipped to handle customers. It is a no brainer that popular joints that have been the lifeline of the city, will have to modify their approach and come out as a safe and secure dining option. But with heavy losses inflicted, it is to be seen if all will be the same.

“We were essentially a dine-in brand as we provide a unique experience of making your own pizza using the wood-fired ovens,” says Krishna Gupta from Lloyd’s group that owns the popular Pizza Joint 1441 Pizzeria. “With the government imposed restrictions, business has been impacted in a large way. For May, our sales have dropped by 80% & for June the figure was 70-75%. We had to draw loans to keep the stores afloat. We have paid salaries” according to company policies and are negotiating with landlords to mitigate the damage and losses in order for us to sustain our business,” he adds.

It is the same for Monaz Irani, Founder and Chef at Plate & Pint, Kemps Corner. “The hospitality industry was completely crippled by the pandemic. Our restaurant was shut for the first two months,” she says. “Inspite of that, salaries were paid to the team, after which takeaways and deliveries are gradually resuming,” she adds.

The owners are confident that once the lockdown is lifted, they will have every precaution in place for the safety of their customers. “Along with the incorporation of mask & gloves in our daily routine, we’ve regularised hand sanitization & temperature monitoring,” says Gupta. Irani adds that they “ensure safety by the use of disposable gloves and masks by all our team members and the temperature is checked regularly, too.”



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Students of Ludhiana govt schools to participate in various competitions to commemorate 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur
Jul 02, 2020 22:38 IST
The new normal for restaurants
Jul 02, 2020 22:37 IST
PCMC records highest number of fresh cases in a single day, 314, on Thursday
Jul 02, 2020 22:32 IST
BJP’s Mittal accuses Cong, AAP of misleading farmers on agri ordinances
Jul 02, 2020 22:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.