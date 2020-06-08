Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / The new wedding checklist: cuddle curtains, pre-packed meals, a safety coordinator

The new wedding checklist: cuddle curtains, pre-packed meals, a safety coordinator

Apart from hand sanitisers and designer masks for 50 guests, cuddle curtains, pre-packed meals, a safety coordinator and thermal screenings are the new wedding essentials

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 11:26 IST

By Sanchita Kalra, Hindustan Times Delhi

Mask has become an essential at lockdown weddings (Photo: Instagram/depictions.photography )

The pandemic has altered the ultimate wedding planning checklist. A comprehensive list now also includes cuddle curtains, pre-packed meals, safety coordinator, thermal screening, hand sanitisers and designer masks.

Wedding planners Kaveri Vij and Akshay Chopra have already received requests for cuddle curtains from couples. “UK-based Anthony Cauvin invented it to hug his quarantined grandmother. At weddings here, it’ll be called a hugging station. It’s difficult to replace the human touch”, says Vij. Chopra adds, “How can any wedding be complete without hugs?”

 

Lavish buffet spreads have been replaced with pre-packed meals. Anurag Sharma, a Gurugram-based IT consultant who will be tying the knot next week, says, “We can’t have 40-50 guests at home and not feed them; so, we have placed order for pre-packed thaalis.”



 

Moreover, to make wedding easier to plan during lockdown and with focus on safety, wedding planning portals have also launched 50-guest packages, ranging around ₹2-4 lakh, to encourage intimate weddings at home. Himanshu Kapsime and Manish Garg, co-founders of ShaadiSaga, an online wedding planning platform opines that couples have realised the situation will take time to improve and now want to get married at the earliest but are sceptical whether a good wedding can take place with 50 guests keeping safety in mind. Kapsime says, “Adhering to the safety norms, our packages include a safety coordinator, thermal screening of guests and vendors, vegetarian meals, e-vites, live-streaming, designer masks, hand sanitisers, mehendi, makeup etc.”

The uncertain times have forced wedding photographer Abhishek Sharma to also introduce lockdown wedding packages, with only one or two cameramen due to the restriction on the guest list. “These packages start from ₹40,000 and may go up to ₹1 lakh, depending on the requirement of the client,” Sharma shares.

Interact with author/sanchita_kalra.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Election Commission staffer tests positive for Covud-19 in Delhi
Jun 08, 2020 12:23 IST
683 quarantine centres setup across Himachal
Jun 08, 2020 12:23 IST
Diesel sales from Delhi, Rajasthan shift to neighbouring states due to price advantage
Jun 08, 2020 12:20 IST
Covid-19: New Zealand lifts all domestic restrictions, PM declares virus victory
Jun 08, 2020 12:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.