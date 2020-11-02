Theatres reopen: Private screenings in Delhi-NCR excites denizens

With guidelines in place and strict SOP’s, state governments allowed theatres and multiplexes to reopen. Closed for the last eight months, multiplexed resume operations in Unlock 5 in Delhi-NCR and some other parts of the country. However due to various reasons, the turn-out was very low and there seems to be no relief for multiplexes for the upcoming months too.

We conducted a survey to know if citizens if plan on visiting movie theatres in the next two months. 74% said they will not go while 2% were unsure

-Sachin Taparia, founder of Local Circles

According to a survey conducted by Local Circles, Only 7% citizens plan to visit movie theatres in the next 60 days. Sachin Taparia, founder, says, “We conducted a survey to know if citizens if plan on visiting movie theatres in the next two months. The survey received 8,274 responses from across the country. In response, only 4% said they would go to watch if any new releases come and 3% said they will go regardless of new or old movie. 74% said they will not go while 2% were unsure and 17% said they don’t watch movies in theatre.”

Since people are taking no interest, multiplexes wants to experiment with private screening. They have rolled out a plan and movie lovers are already excited about it. Kunal Sawhney from Carnival Cinemas says, “Due to the re-runs and pandemic crisis, there are not much viewers. So we have recently started private screening of movies to make it convenient for people who loves theatre experience. College students and families are booking with us. There are various plans for the private screening that includes food, without food, type of screen and the standards. We are getting lots of queries regarding it and we feel it would be a hit.”

Even in the private screening, all the norms are followed strictly. Saurabh Varma from INOX, says, “Anyone can book for private screenings to experience it in an exclusive and personalized manner, while maintaining social distancing. The guests can choose the content, either from the current play list, or an old blockbuster. We believe that a large segment of our audience would feel more comfortable enjoying a movie with their family members and friends.”

Those who watched the movies in private settings are elated to have that experience. “My family wanted to watch a movie in theatres but we were unsure due to the presence of so many people, but we got to know about private screening and booked for eight people. It was cool to book it entirely and it was more fun indeed.”

Author tweets @ruchikagarg271

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter