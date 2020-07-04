There is no such thing as a boring green meal

There is an increase in demand for organic food, vegan, vegetarian and other healthy foods as a result of the pandemic.

With the Covid-19 outbreak, there has been a major rehaul in our perception of food. Attention has been drawn to the benefits of plant-based nutrition in boosting immunity and lowering risk factors such as type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure and other conditions that put you more at risk in the fight against Covid-19.

The saying, an apple a day keeps the doctor away, holds true. There is an increase in demand for organic food, vegan, vegetarian and other healthy foods as a result of the pandemic. All around us, we see an increasing number of people taking to vegetarianism for reasons such as inner peace, health concerns and their love for the environment.

Chef Sanjay Dasari, Executive Chef, The Ashok, says, “The health conscious people are in agreement that a diet consisting of fresh, whole ingredients with minimum processed food is superior for overall wellness. The whole-food, plant-based diet is effective for improving overall health.”

Apart from being economical, environment-friendly and against cruelty to animals, a plant based meal is delicious when prepared with love and of-course refreshing herbs and spices. With imaginative creations to choose from, even the most hardcore carnivores are taking delight in green platters. Chefs are constantly experimenting with plant based food to bring diversity in favours and presentation.

Chef Dasari adds, “People are certainly adopting vegan options, however, it will be interesting to watch how long this trend continues.”

Juliano Rodrigues, Executive Chef at Out Of The Blue and Deli By The Blue, says, “I have been a hardcore carnivore all my life and had an entrenched resistance to change otherwise. The idea to have a plant-based food was absolutely out of the question especially when you are a chef and have to taste a vast array of dishes and make changes if needed. But the pandemic and my health changed my perspective.” Juliano believes a plant-based diet makes one feel more energetic and fitter in the long run.

