This Dussehra, pioneers from different realms hope for goodness to prevail

Dussehra comes with the universal message of the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness. And with this thought, eminent personalities from various fields share their views on the year gone by, the evils they want to do away with and the hope with which they wish to move forward. Be it gratitude for Covid-19 warriors, or the eradication of hatred, these celebs hope to reinstate faith in goodness.

End crimes against children

Designer Rahul Mishra wants crimes against children to stop. ( Photo: Amal KS/HT )

“One thing that is even worse than what Ravana did or how mythology paints him, is crime against children, especially sexual crimes against children. This should stop immediately. It is not just a wish, but a demand. This kind of evil never existed; even Ravana was very respectful of Sita. As a father, brother and husband, it is my biggest worry. We all have to collectively work for this and be brave enough to stand for justice,” says designer Rahul Mishra.

Good over evil

Sarod maestro Ayaan Ali Bangash has a message for the well-being of everyone. ( Photo: Amal KS/HT )

May we reflect on the victory of good over evil, the power of the positive, and the joy of gratitude and giving. We pray that God’s grace be upon all of us and bless us with abundance and prosperity in all spheres of our lives and reprieve us from the global pandemic that we are currently facing. We pray that the planet heals soon. While I pray for the world to heal and overcome this crisis, I feel this a huge lesson for all of us to learn from. I believe we will come out of it as better versions of ourselves. Music has been a great friend as always to me during this time. Our salutations to all the doctors, nurses and front line workers who are doing such a great job round the clock. Wish all a very happy Dussehra,” sarod maestro Ayaan Ali Bangash.

Getting rid of negativity around us

Designer Nida Mahmood wants to block toxic and negative people from her life. ( Photo: Gokul VS/HT )

“I would like to get rid of all the toxic and negative people — who I have been polite with all this while — to have a better, happier life,” says designer Nida Mahmood.

Say no to hunger

For author Anand Neelakantan, hunger is the biggest evil.

“There is nothing more evil than hunger in India. It is a shame that we are in the bottom of hunger index despite producing excess food to export,” says author Anand Neelakantan.

No to entitlement

Kuchipudi dancer Bhavana Reddy wishes for adharma to end.

“Coronavirus is the first evil that I want to remove, but entitlement is one of the things I want to take away from the society. Also, various things are not valued enough; one should learn to value more. I want to remove adharma, too,” says Kuchipudi dancer Bhavana Reddy.

Eradicate lack of empathy

Musician Sanjeeta Bhattacharya wants more of empathy in the world.

“One evil I would like to do away with this year is lack of empathy - towards fellow humans and towards the rest of the earth,” musician Sanjeeta Bhattacharya.

