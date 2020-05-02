Sections
Tippy-tippy-tap, which colour is your zone?

Netizens churned out meme-tastic memes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced the extension of lockdown by two more weeks beyond May 4.

Updated: May 02, 2020 16:18 IST

By Sanchita Kalra, Hindustan Times Delhi

The news of relaxation in a few zones triggered a meme-fest on social media

As the lockdown scored a hat-trick on Friday, it wasn’t a fri-yay feeling for many. The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the extension lockdown by two more weeks till May 17 but also revealed a few relaxations under the broadly classified Red, Orange and Green zones based on the risk factors. As soon as the news broke about the relaxations including opening of liquor stores and paan shops, it lead to a confusion among the public to figure out which zone.

A resident of central Delhi and an entrepreneur, Archit Juneja says, “The news came in as a big sigh of relief only till I realised the entire Delhi was in red zone. It is so disheartening!” To this, Anurag Verma, who works at a consulting firm in Gurugram and is currently at his home town in Kanpur, jokingly adds, “Even if Kanpur were to be in green zone, my house is a complete red zone when it comes alcohol due to the restrictions!”

This also sparked a hilarious, meme-tastic fest among the netizens. While one twitter wrote, “Green, Red, Orange ke saath ek Brown Zone bhi declare kar dete jahan Alcohol dikhya jaata, lekin peene nahi dia jaata”, another tweeted, “Green zone kitne hai bhai?” Here are some hilarious memes:

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

