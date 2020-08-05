Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Tips to remove odour from your refrigerator

Tips to remove odour from your refrigerator

Here’s what you can do to prevent your fridge from smelling.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 11:50 IST

By Akshay Kaushal, Hindustan Times

Follow these tips to make your fridge spick and span, and most importantly odour free. (Instagram)

We have all had this situation where we have opened the door of our refrigerator and got disturbed by the stinky, pungent smell inside the fridge. It takes a while for us to find out what food or vegetable is rotten inside. If this continues to be a regular occurrence, you should follow these tips to make your fridge spick and span, and most importantly odour free.

1. Store all your leftovers in an airtight container

It is important to store leftover food in an airtight container because sometimes the smell of the food itself makes the fridge stinky. The strong and pungent smell of any food item can be contained with the help of these containers.

2. Maintaining the right temperature inside the fridge

Most of the time, the fridge also starts smelling because we don’t maintain the inside temperature and it encourages microbial growth. It is recommended that the inside temperature of the fridge should be kept around 4 to 5 degree celcius.

3. Keep baking soda in a bowl



Cleaning your fridge with baking soda mixed in warm water is always a nice way to keep it clean. But if you are feeling lazy and just want to get rid of the foul smell, just place a bowl of baking soda in the fridge. It will absorb all the bad odour coming from the fridge.



4. Keep a check on the stored vegetables on a weekly basis

We need to keep a check on the vegetables that we have store in our fridge on a weekly basis. Keep the fresh ones separately. Because if you keep them with the rotten ones, it might also get spoiled soon.

5. Use vanilla essence

The vanilla essence that you use in baking can be also used to remove smell from fridge. Take some cotton balls and add few drops of vanilla essence on it. Keep it in the fridge and your refrigerator will have a refreshing smell in sometime.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

WATCH LIVE: PM Modi in Ayodhya for Ram temple bhoomi poojan
Aug 05, 2020 12:05 IST
Bullet scarred, failing eyesight: But will visit RJB only when temple is built 
Aug 05, 2020 12:00 IST
Waterlogging in parts of Mumbai due to heavy morning rain
Aug 05, 2020 12:06 IST
Watch this interesting innovation to maintain social distancing at shop
Aug 05, 2020 11:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.