Try this quirky dish with your leftover rice

Often we have leftover food items at home on a daily basis. From rotis and chapatis to rice, we are often faced with this situation when we have to eat the same thing again tomorrow. Usually, people misjudge the quantity of rice that needs to be cooked for lunch or dinner, and then, there is a confusion on what to do with the leftover rice the next day. However, Chef Nishant Choubey suggests a quirky twist with some leftover rice that can be made easily at home.

Achari Rajma Ki Khichdi with homemade Wadi by Chef Nishant Choubey

Ingredients:

Left over boiled rice - 500gm

Ginger-garlic paste – 50gm

Green chili – 10 no

Green cardamom – 10gm

Cloves – a few

Bay leaf – a few

Ghee – 50gm

Turmeric powder – a bit

Salt to taste

Red chili pickle –50gms

Milk – 100ml

Boiled rajma – 200gm

Urad chilkhawali – 500gm

Urad (washed) – 1 kg

Hing – 1 bit

Black pepper – to season

Saunf – 10gm

Baking powder – 10gm

Makhani gravy – 800gm

Red chili powder – a bit

Method:

Wash the dal in cold water and soak in cold water for 24 hrs.

Grind them coarsely in the grinder or blender.

Add black pepper, saunf, hing, salt and baking powder.

Set in a tray and steam them for 30 minutes.

Cut it into rounds with the help of a cutter.

Take a pan and add refined oil or desi ghee.

Temper with bay leaf, clove, and cardamom.

Add ginger garlic paste, turmeric and salt.

Add boiled rice, boiled rajma, milk and water.

Add red chili pickle. Khichdi is ready.

Fry the wadi in hot oil till it becomes crisp.

Add the wadi in Makhani gravy which is tempered with hing, green chili, chopped ginger and red chili powder.

Keep itwarm.

Plate the khichdi with wadi .

Garnish with corriander

—