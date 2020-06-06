Unlock 1.0: Denizens wanna fall in love with their shape, soon

After much binge eating during the four phases of lockdown, the focus of denizens has now shifted to regain a fit body and mind. It seems that after baking pizzas, cakes, and cooking all sorts of tempting foods during quarantine, now denizens wish to follow a regimen to get back into shape!

Sangeeta Goyal, a boutique owner in Gurugram, was shocked to see her weight when she stood on the weighing scale recently. She says, “I have gained 5 kgs weight in the lockdown, and I am realising this in unlock 1.0! My weight gain isn’t visible that much because of my height, but when I stood on the weighing machine, I was shocked. I have started running in my garden and pumping iron for the past one week and decided to control my diet. I have challenged my husband that I will loose this weight in the next 20 days.”

Some denizens have formed groups in their societies to work out everyday while maintaining social distancing. A residential group of Sector-11, Faridabad goes out for cycling in the nearby park. Kamal Aggarwal, a businessman who has his office in Faridabad, says, “To be mentally fit, it’s important to be physically fit, and the lockdown has affected both our mental and physical health. So I decided, along with my friends Hitesh and Praveen, to start going for cycling nearby. And once we started, it felt so good. We have to join back our offices soon, so it’s important to get back to the same routine that we all used to follow before lockdown.”

Kamal Aggarwal has started going for cycling with his friends.

To be mentally fit, it’s important to be physically fit, and the lockdown has affected both our mental and physical health. So I decided, along with my friends Hitesh and Praveen, to start going for cycling nearby.

— Kamal Aggarwal, a businessman

Mansi Gulati, a Gurugram-based teacher says, “I used to hit the gym for five days a week, but due to lockdown since my gym is closed, I can neither see any sign of it opening anytime soon not myself getting the motivation to exercise at home. Initially I thought to give my body a break for sometime and soon slipped completely into the chill mode. No gym, no workout, only binge eating and binge watching! But now that lockdown is gradually coming to an end, I’ve taken up online zumba classes and they are fun! At least I’m able to burn half of the calories that I’m consuming!”

Celebs have also been playing a crucial role in spreading awareness about fitness. Many of them are taking about it on social media. A recent example being actor Alia Bhatt, who wrote on her Instagram: “60 days latter - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed at eating right and waiting to get back to the next challenge...”

Pratik Khanna, a Delhi-based entrepreneur, says, “I felt so motivated while reading Alia’s post... We should treat our body with much love and care and I am totally in flow after her post. I have been working out twice a day at smaller intervals and maintaining a good diet as well; both these habits are a key to good heath for me. I don’t want to look like a couch potato when I join back my office!”

Author tweets @ruchikagarg271

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter