Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Vir Das is happy to ‘not be a part of the rat race’ for a while

Vir Das is happy to ‘not be a part of the rat race’ for a while

Comparing showbiz to a circus show, the Mumbai-based comedian talks about the simple joys of his days in quarantine and the lessons he’s learnt from his time at home

Updated: May 09, 2020 00:01 IST

By Yoshita Rao, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Comedian Vir Das is content with the structural balance the quarantine is giving him

For comedian Vir Das, the extended lockdown is more of a boon than anything else. “I am often juggling three different professions, and I tend to get lost in one of them at a given point of time. Either I am touring [around the world] and doing stand up comedy for two months or shooting for a film for two months or making music. But I never get to do all three of them in the same week,” says the 40-year-old comedian. He adds that he is enjoying “balancing out the content” that he is creating”. “I do a standup comedy show on Zoom every night and then I write my next movie or create something for the internet. I never get to have this structural balance. So I’m kind of enjoying that a little bit,” he says. 

But the most favourite part of his day, Das says, is every evening. “By 4.30pm, I am done with my writing for the day and I take my dog for a short walk outside within my compound wall and get a little sun,” says the Mumbai-based comedian.

Ask if he is enjoying the slowdown of this lockdown owing to the coronavirus and he is quick to reply with an apt anecdote. “As a comedian, it’s kind of like working in a circus — wherever the circus travels, you have to go to do the show. So, I haven’t been home this much in over a decade,” says the star of the popular Netflix show — Hasmukh. He adds, “But as artistes we are always thought to chase, and we wonder [what would we do] if we’re not able to chase any more. During the quarantine, you realise that life can still go on and you will still be okay. It is possible to not be a part of the rat race for a little bit and to take a pause.”

So, what are the other lessons he’s learnt from the quarantine? “You discover who you really want in your life. When we come out of this, the friends that we immediately reach out to, you’ll know who they are and you’ll try and keep them around a little bit more,” he says. 



The comedian, who is prompt with his politically witty comments on his social media accounts, also points out this poignant view. “Something we need to truly understand is that people of all economic sections are affected the same by this virus. And how we are affected, affects another person as well. A migrant worker needs to be okay for me to be okay and I need to be okay for him to be okay,” he concludes.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
May 08, 2020 21:45 IST
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
May 08, 2020 20:12 IST
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
May 08, 2020 22:23 IST
3 days later, wife and son of Delhi cop who died of Covid-19 also test positive
May 09, 2020 00:09 IST

latest news

Hallomajra man Chandigarh’s second Covid fatality
May 09, 2020 00:28 IST
Punjab CM Amarinder writes to PM; seeks MSP of Rs 2,902 for paddy
May 09, 2020 00:27 IST
Amid labour shortage, Punjab advances paddy transplantation by a week
May 09, 2020 00:27 IST
Mumbai saw 26% of coronavirus cases in past 100 hours
May 09, 2020 00:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.