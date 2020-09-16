Vishwakarma Puja 2020: Wishes to share with your loved ones

Vishwakarma Jayanti, also known as Vishwakarma Puja, Kanya Sankranti, and Bhadra Sankranti, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma, the son of Lord Brahma and the creator of the world. Vishwakarma is referred to as the divine architect and the divine carpenter as he is believed to have created the weapons, palaces and kingdoms of several Hindu gods. Every year, Vishwakarma Jayanti falls in September or October, and this year it falls of September 16. The festival takes place on the last day of the Hindu calendar month of Bhadra, when the sun god leaves the Simha rashi (Leo) for the Kanya rashi (Virgo). This day is celebrated with much pomp by members of architecture and engineering communities, as well as skilled labourers including smiths, artisans, craftsmen, etc. On this day, workers give themselves and their tools a rest and pray for protection and success. Photos and idols of Lord Vishwakarma are often spotted in the offices, factories and shop floors of such workers as he is very special to them. The festival is celebrated with much vigour in several states of India including and also in the neighbouring country of Nepal.

While the coronavirus pandemic has dampened the festive spirit of practically every holiday and celebration, one can always share positive wishes, thoughts and messages with one’s near and dear ones while maintaining social distancing, and health and safety guidelines. Here are some wishes to share with your loved ones on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja 2020:

- Jai jai shri Vishwakarma bhagwana, Jai jai shri vishweshwar krupa nidhaana. Shubh Vishwakarma Jayanti!

- Let us pray for success and skills to the creator of machine and tools, who is known to all. Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti!

- On this blessed occasion of Vishwakarma Puja, may you be blessed with skills and creativity. Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti!

- May Lord Vishwakarma – the creator of tools and machines, and deity of all craftsman and architects endow upon you his virtue and good will. Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti!

- On this Vishwakarma Jayanti, I pray for you to get success, protection and peace. Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti!

- Warm wishes on Vishwakarma Puja to everyone. Let us celebrate this day by offering prayers to Lord Vishwakarma and seek his blessings for a successful tomorrow.

- I wish that the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti be the new start of happiness, success and prosperity in your life. May you have a blessed year ahead. Happy Vishawakarma Jayanti!

