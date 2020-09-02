VocalForLocal dogs: PM’s clarion call will help us, say animal rescuers and pet parents

When one looks for a pet, usually the preference is to bring home a dog who can be a companion. But, most often, the choice of breed for this furry friend is one that’s foreign. Dog rescuers have been trying since ages to alter the mindset of people, and make them show love to indie dogs as well, but have had to face hurdles all the way. In his recent Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation, made a special mention asking people to adopt local/indie breeds of dogs. Animal rescuers and pet parents feel that this will certainly encourage people to look beyond pedigree.

“PM amasses a huge following, and his words will go a long way in helping indie breeds get adopted. But now things should change,” says Nidhi Mishra, co-founder Posh Foundation, which works for animal welfare and rehabilitation. Mishra says she gets requests for adoption every day, but adds that “50% people ask for puppies of foreign breeds; or a golden retriever. Hum counselling kar kar ke thak gaye hain (ki indie dogs ko adopt karke toh dekho)... In some localities such as Noida’s Sector 21, 80% of dogs on the streets are indie breeds, and the good thing is that they are all are taken care of; many got adopted by local families.”

A Delhi-based marketing professional, Chitrangada, who adopted an indie, Royce, in 2017, says people should aim for adopting and not buy dogs. “The kind of ardent love and care Royce has brought in my life is beyond comparison. Indies live a life of constant strife, and once you adopt them, their gratitude is boundless. It’s this kind of bond which is specific to adopting dogs instead of buying them,” she adds.

“In the last two months, I’ve come across many girls and boys in the age bracket of 25 to 30 volunteering for this cause. With the PM’s statement now, I’m hopeful that more youngsters will help in promoting local dog breeds.”

– Pooja Bhat, animal rescuer

A Gurugram resident Umesh Yadav, who adopted two senior indies a few years ago, says buying dogs promotes forced breeding. “With local breeds and street dogs there are almost no chances of inbreeding, so their immune systems are much better and less prone to diseases. Their fur also suits the local climate, so they make better house pets than some international breeds that get adopted,” says Yadav, whereas Noida-based animal rescuer Pooja Bhat, who has been helping in the adoption of indie dogs, says, “It’s amazing to see youngsters getting involved in this cause. In the last two months, I’ve come across many girls and boys in the age bracket of 25 to 30 volunteering for this cause. With the PM’s statement now, I’m hopeful that more youngsters will help in promoting local dog breeds and stray animal welfare.”

“People around the world helped us feed dogs during the lockdown and beyond,” says US-based Jessica Haltzman who runs the non-profit organisation Delhi the Street Dog Foundation that helps street indies to get adopted abroad. She herself adopted one street indie during one of her travels to India, and named it Delhi. “Indie breeds are as resilient and loyal as pedigree dogs. It’s time people realised Indian local breeds are as good as a dog of any other pedigree. Plus, adopting dogs is about love and care, instead of status symbol.”

Author tweets @Bhagat_Mallika

