Waiting for Akshay Kumar’s response: Delhi Police constable whose Teri Mitti rendition has gone viral

When you hear 21-year-old Rajat Rathore, a constable with Delhi Police, sing the song Teri Mitti from Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s movie Kesari (2019), it gives you goosebumps to witness the eerie similarity of his mellifluous voice with that of the original singer, B Praak. No wonder his rendition of the song recently went viral on social media, and has received more than 125k views on Instagram, 35k views on Facebook, and counting.

“I sung this song as a tribute to all the corona warriors who have lost their lives... My mother recorded this video at home; she and I uploaded it on our social media handles and from there it got picked by millions of viewers.”



In a telephonic interview, Rathore candid shares, “I sung this song as a tribute to all the corona warriors who have lost their lives... My mother recorded this video at home; she and I uploaded it on our social media handles and from there it got picked by millions of viewers. Since then, from the writer of the song (Manoj Muntashir) to its composer (Arko Pravo Mukherjee), everyone who is associated with the song has sent me a message and appreciated me, except Akshay Kumar. I’m waiting for Akshay Kumar’s response; his presence had made the song this beautiful, and that’s what his message will do for my video as well.”

Rathore has made his Instagram account his performance arena, where he posts all his videos. His recent one being a tribute to actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who recently died.

A resident of Delhi’s Bhajanpura, this Delhi Police personnel shares that his interest in singing and playing musical instruments was kindled when he was in Std VIII, and he kept his passion alive even after joining the police. “Music is my love, and I have been singing since childhood. In fact, I have even worked as a teacher in a music academy for some time. But things changed after my father’s demise — who was also a cop in Delhi Police — when I got offered a post after him. It has been three years now that I have been working with Delhi Police, and I’ve seen my colleagues making all sorts of sacrifices for the welfare of our people, especially in this time of coronavirus pandemic. That’s why I decided to dedicate this song to the corona warriors!”

The viral video has made Rathore an overnight star in his department, and in the public eye, too. Overwhelmed with the sudden attention, he shares that no one knew about his singing talent until now, and adds, “My video has been shared more than 10 million times from various social media handles, and the response has been amazing. When I’m told that my voice is very similar to the original, I just love such a positive feedback.”

