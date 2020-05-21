Watch out: #Don’tRushChallenge keeps the virtual parties rolling

The lockdown period doesn’t seem to end, and even if there would be relaxations in the rules, people will still choose to stay home, to stay safe. To keep themselves occupied in something new and interesting, the kitty party groups have taken their virtual meets a notch higher. The kitty party goers are taking online challenges to spend quality time together. A kitty group from Faridabad recently took up the #Don’tRushChallenge, and is planning to take up more in the near future.

Sadhna Goyal, a homemaker and a member of the kitty group, says, “Pehle jab milte the tab bhi games hi khelte the, aur ab bhi ye game jaisa hi hai, bas virtually karna hai. Initially lockdown was boring but now we have found out ways to be engaged in activities. Recently, our group took #Don’tRushChallenge, and edited a video on a software. It was fun and something out of the box.”

For those unfamiliar with the #DontRushChallenge, must know that the process is simple. Your face should be in front of the camera and all you need to do is move a make up brush over the lens. When the brush pulls away, you’re in for a completely different look! Some go for a glam, full make up look while some others have transformed themselves into completely different looking people.

Manisha Khurana, a resident of Karol Bagh, who has also taken up this challenge, says, “Taking sober online challenges makes this mundane life a little interesting. #DontRushChallenge is very creative as well; I did it with my family members and now we will take another challenge to beat the blues of this lockdown. Ab ghar baithe baithe kuch to karein. Aur isi bahane thoda make up bhi ho gaya tha.”

Not just ladies from kitty parties are excited about this challenge, friends who are celebrating birthdays online, are also making videos to add a special feel to the day. Gunjan Sharma, a resident of Vaishali, says, “My sister’s birthday is this month. For that, I created a WhatsApp group of all her friends and asked them to make small videos as per the #DontRushChallenge; wishing her birthday at the end of every recording. Once they all recorded their messages, they sent me their versions, and I compiled them to make a video to wish her on her birthday, in a special way.”

