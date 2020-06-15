Watch | Rifle in one hand, milk packet in the other: RPF constable’s humane gesture to help distressed mother

Sections
A video of Railway Police Force (RPF) constable Inder Singh Yadav running after a Shramik Special train to help a distressed mother went viral, and showed that heroes are all around us.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 15:13 IST

By Swati Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times

Inder Singh Yadav (inset) was asking passengers to not venture out of the train, when Sharif Hashmi, mother of a three-month-old, made a request for some milk. (HT File)

A video of Railway Police Force (RPF) constable Inder Singh Yadav running after a Shramik Special train to help a distressed mother went viral, and showed that heroes are all around us. “As a father of two daughters, I couldn’t see a parent in pain,” Yadav says.

He was asking passengers to not venture out of the train, when Sharif Hashmi, mother of a three-month-old, made a request for some milk. “I rushed to buy it from a kiosk, but the train started moving. I trusted my instinct and ran with my service rifle in one hand and the milk packet in the other,” he tells us, adding that Hashmi’s voice was full of pain as she had been looking for milk for her child for two days.

 

Yadav, 33, who has been serving in Bhopal for five years, says, “It’s God who helps; we are mere mediums. Main Hindustan ke veeron (frontline workers) ko naman karta hoon. ”



This act of compassion led Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to announce a cash award to honour him. Bhopal RPF has been instrumental in feeding 50-100 people daily during the lockdown.

