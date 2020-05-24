We’re all in this together: Farah Khan Ali says it’s totally heartless to ostracise Covid-19 patients

Farah Khan Ali recently tweeted about her one of her staff member contracting Covid-19, and how she brought him home and looked after him in quarantine. When her neighbours asked if she was going to get him home, the jewellery designer replied saying, “When a family member gets ill, don’t you get them at home? Of Course, he will be home!.”

Khan says that ostracising Covid-19 patients is the most cruel thing to do, and urges all to be empathetic towards them. “This guy has worked with me for almost 15 years now, so there was no way I could leave him alone at this time when he needs us the mast. His family is in the village, he takes care of the finances of the house and literally manages everything for me,” says Khan, who believes it’s shameful to treat corona patients like untouchables. “Our insecurities make us behave in a weird way, we should never treat someone like that. It is good to take precautions but not be insecure and live in fear, I can’t do that,” she says.

Khan shares that the 31-year-old had complained about having a fever a few weeks back when he was taken to the doctor for a checkup and a Covid-19 test. By the time the results came, he was in quarantine. The man is fully recovered now and back to his daily routine. “We gave him immunity boosters such as Vitamin C and zinc along with steam inhalations,” says Khan.

Khan recalls the teaching of her parents when she was growing up. “When we were kids, my parents taught us that compassion is our religion and that’s what I follow till date,” says Khan who urges all to be kind to all fellow humans in times like these.