Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / More Lifestyle / Wear your baker’s hat and prepare this delicious fruit cake for Christmas

Wear your baker’s hat and prepare this delicious fruit cake for Christmas

Try this simple recipe of rich and delicious fruit cake that is perfect for a chilly Christmas night. It will surely take your taste buds on a ride.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 16:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com| edited by Nishtha Grover, Hindustan Times Delhi

Prepare this delicious fruit cake for Christmas (Instagram/_foodandfitness___)

Tis the season to be jolly and have lots of cake. Be it a rum cake or a fruit cake, Christmas is incomplete without lots of desserts and eggnog. A cake is the best pick-me-up food and the taste of a freshly baked warm cake with a cup of hot coffee is the harmony that cannot be explained in words. You have to taste it to understand it.

And so that you are able to relish a warm freshly baked cake during these winter nights, we will share the easiest recipe of a fruit cake with you. It is extremely simple to make and will surely take your taste buds on a ride. If you are also a beginner level baker, this is the perfect dessert for you to start. Baking is all about the measurements, rest is simple.

So wear your baker’s cap and get ready to make a delicious fruit cake for Christmas.

Fruit Cake recipe



Ingredients:



225g self-raising flour

110g butter

110g sugar

225g mixed dried fruit ( you can include cherries if you wish)

1 egg

5 tbsp milk

1 tsp mixed spice (optional)

Method:

Mix the butter and flour nicely until you get something that looks like fine breadcrumbs. Once that is done, add the sugar and the dried fruits. If you wish to add the mixed spice to the cake, this is the time to do it. Mix everything nicely.

Now add the egg and milk to the mixture and stir the batter till you get a soft dropping consistency. Finally, put the batter into the lined baking tray. Sprinkle sugar over the top and pat down with the back of a spoon. Bake for approximately 1 to 1 1/4 hours in a preheated oven at 180C/160C until a skewer comes out clean.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/_foodandfitness___)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Board exams won’t be conducted in January or February’: Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
DDC polls: Aijaz Hussain gives BJP first victory in Srinagar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Centre issues SOPs after detection of new Covid strain
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
US Congress stings China with new Tibet law on the next Dalai Lama
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

AK Vs AK: ‘Anil and Anurag willing to make fun of themselves’
by HT Entertainment Desk
Taapsee Pannu: I am scared when people say ‘she’s at her career best’
by Rishabh Suri
‘Board exams won’t be conducted in January or February’: Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Anusheel Chakrabarty says no big birthday celebrations this year
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.