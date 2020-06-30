Wedding photographers get back to business with slashed rates

Ever since the boom in wedding industry, the cost of wedding photography had shot through the roof. When the craze for elaborate marriages came crashing down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the photography business suffered as well. And now to get back to business, in the unlock phase, wedding photographers are luring couples with packages reduced to as low as 50%!

A Delhi-based photographer who earlier charged ₹1.8 lakh per day, is now offering the same services at ₹90,000. Some say that they have slashed the charges willingly, to be able to shoot more weddings whereas others confirm that they have been compelled to do so since the duration of marriages has reduced, and clients aren’t keen to pay the same amount.

Wedding photographer Amrit Arora of The Wedding Files, who had been getting frequent requests from couples about slashing the fee, says, “Most rued that the prices quoted earlier were for a three-day event, and now is a small one-day affair with just 30-40 guests. So we have now started customising packages accordingly, and even lowered the charges by approximately 40% because for a trimmed guest list, we need only one photographer and one cinematographer unlike previously when 500 guests meant we needed a team of six to eight photographers.”

Another wedding photographer, Abhishek Sharma of DEPICTIONS by Abhishek Sharma reveals that some couples asked him to either reverse the advance payments or adjust it in the final reduced package. “We have plans to slash our charges by 20% this year as times are tough and the market growth is already sluggish,” adds Sharma.

The new reduced charges and appealing packages by photographers is proving to be a big relief for couples tying the knot during the unlock phase. Nikhil Suri, a groom-to-be says, “For couples like us getting married during these months, it’s a huge advantage as those [wedding photographers] whom we couldn’t afford earlier to capture the beautiful moments of our big day, now fit our budget bracket!”

