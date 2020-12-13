Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 13-19, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

Sorting out all the complicated cases at work will be on your priority list this week. Monetary condition is set to improve as money comes from unexpected sources. Differences on the marital front can take an ugly turn if not addressed immediately. Health can pose problems if you are not careful enough. Talks about marriage for those eligible are likely to gain momentum. Give away the temptations for thrilling speed on the road! Students are likely to excel.

Love:

Nine of Wands

Mood: Temperance

Career: Wheel of Fortune

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

Professionals engaged in software development are likely to progress in their career. A good time is indicated for business folks as things go as planned. Hard work, perseverance are likely to make you a frontrunner on the academic front. Slow improvement in a medical condition can make some unnecessarily worried. You will be able to resolve a contentious family issue to the satisfaction of all.

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Nine of Coins

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

Time is right for those looking for a rewarding career in a dynamic environment. Focus on strong communication, interpersonal skills to brighten your chances. Someone may misguide you regarding an investment if you are not attentive. You’ll be able to make the most of a romantic situation. Someone close may insist on a change you’ve reservations about. Visiting a different city is possible for some

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Judgment

Career: Three of Cups

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Electric blue

CANCER (June22 - July 22)

There is a need to slow down the pace of life and ponder over the direction it is taking

both on the personal and professional fronts. You have reached the halfway mark in a project that needs to be submitted before the

deadline. A guest may drop in and keep you entertained with local gossip. You will manage to take your love life a notch higher. A business deal that you had within your grasp may make you rub shoulders with the elite people of the town.

Love: Justice

Mood: Page of Wands

Career: Knight of Swords

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

LEO (July 23 - August 23)

Someone you have done a good turn to is likely to return the favour in an excellent way on the work front. Love comes to you from an unexpected quarter and you will be able to make the most of it. Rising expenses can assume alarming proportions for some. A spiritual inclination is likely to rejuvenate your mind, body and soul. A careful approach while driving would be of utmost importance.

Love: Emperor

Mood: Justice

Career: Three of Coins

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

This is the time to reap what you have sown, since you are assured of a bumper crop on both personal and professional fronts! Tensions start fading away as money flows in. It is best to go along with lover’s plans. Those travelling on a business trip will find things working out. Socially, your popularity would be rising. Health appears fine, but the cards suggest not to take everything for granted.

Love: Six of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: Chariot

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rose

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

Broadly, things appear to be in your control on the professional front. Focus on listening and appreciating ideas of those around you as well. Kick away the old traditional ways to save money and consider the advice of those doing well. Those who want to let their hair down and relax will do well to opt for a drive round the countryside. Taking the initiative

on the romantic front assures total bliss.

Academic front looks promising for some

students.

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: Devil

Career: Page of Cups

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

Romantic aspirations are likely to click well for those who call themselves “just friends”. Work wise, cards suggest considering a steady approach. Some things are best left unsaid, especially with seniors. Avoid experimenting, it may not suit your digestive system. Trusting someone blindly on the property front can create unnecessary turbulence. Someone is likely to look up to you for academic guidance.

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Four of Swords

Career: Tower

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

You may be in for a surprise on the love front. Marriage dates may be fixed for some. You can be entrusted with a job that may help enhance your career. A profitable time is envisioned for those involved in retail business. Good investment opportunities come your way. You may spend weekends redoing ancestral property. Carelessness on the academic front may cost you heavy.

Love: Queen of Cups

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: The Lovers

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

CAPRICORN (December 24 - January 20)

Someone may feel benevolent towards you and give you some good professional tips. Uncontrolled expenses are likely to upset your budget. It will be in your interest to not force your opinions on others on the social front. Those who are in love should not lose heart if your first attempt does not yield the desired success. The stars favour travel, so set out to meet your dear one. This is an auspicious time for all property matters.

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: King of Cups

Career: Eight of Wands

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Some of you can start earning on the side. This is a fabulous week for people associated with theatre. You may have to make some adjustments on the family front. Lover may not be in a mood to listen to too many things at once. Try contributing in your relationship with patience rather than building your dominance. Someone’s help on the academic front will help you reach your goals.

Love: Page of Swords

Mood: Knight of Cups

Career: Knight of Swords

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

Playing the stocks promises to bring in good money. This is an excellent week for purchasing property. Work front doesn’t appear to be too comfortable, so avoid taking big decisions this week. Your moodiness is likely to offend someone close on the home front. Engaging yourself in outdoor activities will benefit you. A guest may visit you unannounced. Investing in gold and silver may be on your mind.

Love: Knight of Wands

Mood: World

Career: The Sun

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

(Manisha Koushik is a renowed tarot card reader and astrologer. She can be contacted at: +91-9650015920; Email: support@askmanisha.com; Website: www.askmanisha.com)

