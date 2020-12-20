Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 20-26, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

Fresh developments on the work front are likely to keep you happily occupied. New initiatives taken on the health front will help you regain zeal and fitness. Your love boat can be tossed around in rough seas, if you don’t erase differences soon. Financially, things appear to be stable. Students may have to burn the midnight oil to complete the said course.

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: Ten of Cups

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

Your innovative and spontaneous bent of mind will be the key to reach higher echelons on the career front. Financially, avoid being lured by someone to make investments in a rush. Those in real estate business are likely to find the week quite productive. An exciting trip with family is likely to prove rejuvenating. On the romantic front, you will need to be somewhat more assertive to have your way.

Love: Queen of Wands

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Strength

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

You would want to experiment with new things on the work front. Students are likely to stay motivated as their hard work starts fetching good results. Winning over a family elder will be important, if you want a favour. Someone may help you in making the right property choice. Spouse may be in a mood to execute certain changes on the home front.

Love: The Sun

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Devil

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

CANCER (June22 - July 22)

It is time to build balance on the professional front. You would need to strongly supervise a delegated task. You will be able to remain in saving mode despite temptations. Your judgement regarding a real estate investment may not be completely accurate. Your longing for love may not be immediately answered, but give it time. Take it slow rather than appearing to be pushy on the romantic front.

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: The Moon

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (July 23 - August 23)

You are likely to find things easing a bit at work. Financially, you may find yourself in a much stronger position than before. Excellent health will find you energetic. Those looking for love are certain to be struck by Cupid’s arrow. A better understanding can be achieved between those in a long-distance relationship. Meeting childhood friends is likely to take you down the memory lane.

Love: Devil

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Wheel of Fortune

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

Someone may voluntarily share your workload on the professional front. IT professionals may find the second half of the week hectic. Those in the uniformed services are likely to hear of a choice posting. In mood for romance, you will find this phase most fulfilling. Wedding bells may ring for those eligible. Deny lending money on a good will.

Love: Six of Swords

Mood: Page of Cups

Career: Ten of Wands

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

Good showing on the academic front will let you lead everyone. Changes brought about

on the domestic front are likely display your creativity. You may be confused regarding a healthy diet, so don’t start until you are convinced about it. Romantic front is set to brighten as you make efforts to rekindle your love life. Some changes on the work front can be expected in the second half of the week.

Love: Justice

Mood: The World

Career: King of Wands

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

A helping hand on the professional front will save you much time and energy. Judicious spending will keep your financial front stable. Investing in a commercial property is likely to benefit you more than the expected. You may be in two minds about a budding relationship. Domestic front will find you relaxed and at peace with yourself. There is a possibility of making a short but interesting journey.

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: Four of Wands

Career: Judgment

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

A prestigious assignment will motivate you to give in your best on the professional front. Marital differences will become a thing of the past. Things not going your way at home may cause frustration, but you may be overreacting. A new rental property is likely to be

procured. Students are prone to make silly mistakes; make sure you are attentive.

Love: Nine of Swords

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Empress

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CAPRICORN (December 24 - January 20)

A family youngster is likely to make you smile by agreeing to everything you say. Avoid taking too many liberties on the professional front. Those starting with a new opportunity would be able to build good connections. Someone you are interested in on the romantic front is likely to feel attracted towards you. Those travelling by road need to be cautious. A strict exercising regimen is a must.

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: The Chariot

Career: The Empress

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Introducing new ideas on the business front are likely to fetch profitable returns. You may have to rely on someone’s advice to address a significant issue at work. Some of you can expect going on a fun trip out of town. Your health front seems to be average. Not an ideal time for love, it is suggested that you keep your romantic fantasies to yourself for now.

Love: The Fool

Mood: Temperance

Career: The Tower

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

Not only planning but also executing something innovative is likely to boost your prospects on the professional front. Those in the creative field may get a lucrative offer. Some of you may begin a new workout routine. Avoid being too casual on the love front as it may not go too well with the lover.

Love: The Moon

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: The Magician

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

(Manisha Koushik is a renowed tarot card reader and astrologer. She can be contacted at: +91-9650015920; Email: support@askmanisha.com; Website: www.askmanisha.com)

