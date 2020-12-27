Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 27 - January 2, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

The week brings good tidings for those in love as you are able to resurrect your relationship. Those looking to buy or sell property are likely to get tempting bargains. Your plans to travel to an exotic location are likely to get finalised later in the week. It is advised to hone your technical skills to keep an edge over competitors on professional front. You are required to remain alert against seasonal ailments.

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: The Star

Career: Tower

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

An excellent family time is in store this week. You are likely to continue to perform well on the professional front and manage to take a step nearer to becoming indispensable for the organisation. Financially, you may get motivated to earn more. It is a good week to pamper yourself and doing things that you enjoy the most yourself. It will be in your interest to avoid keeping important work pending.

Love: Ten of Wands

Mood: Six of Cups

Career: Six of Coins

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

You will remain focussed on whatever you have set out to accomplish on the professional front. Those in love get to enjoy this week in the most romantic way. Attending a social gathering will prove to be rewarding. Loan procedure for purchasing a plot is likely to gain momentum. Incurring a heavy expenditure is not likely to deter you as you are confident of filling up your coffers once again.

Love: Six of Swords

Mood: The Sun

Career: Hierophant

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (June22 - July 22)

You are likely to make remarkable progress on the professional front as your good work and dedication is recognised by higher ups. A

continuous systemic approach to plan your journey will benefit you in the future. A brief change of scene will prove most refreshing and rejuvenating. An enjoyable time is foreseen on the domestic front. Self-discipline on the dietary front will find you much fitter.

Love: The Empress

Mood: Ten of Cups

Career: Two of Coins

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

LEO (July 23 - August 23)

Monetary gains are likely to appear from

more than one source and will improve your financial position. Informal discussion with subordinates at workplace would benefit all. Company of romantic partner would inspire you to take bold initiatives today. Someone may be hesitant to approach you for a favour, so give whatever guidance you can and leave the options to him or her.

Love: Eight of Coins

Mood: Seven of Wands

Career: Judgment

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lavender

VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

Tremendous improvement is foreseen for those suffering from an ailment. You will have time on your hands to complete an important task that was pending for a long time, on the professional front. Creative pursuits are likely to keep you content. Family togetherness will prove immensely fulfilling and help create a happy domestic environment. There are indications of meeting a like-minded person.

Love: King of Swords

Mood: The World

Career: The Hermit

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

This is an excellent time to showcase your

talents on the professional front to enhance your career. You will need to be on the

forefront in whatever you undertake to get noticed. You will be able to raise money for something specific without any problems. Bidding adieu to a recurring health problem is possible. Participating in quiz and game shows would enable you to strike your luck.

Love: Temperance

Mood: Devil

Career: The Fool

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

Seniors are likely to bestow favours on you this week. A cheerful state of mind brings mental peace. Good health is foreseen. Falling in love is a strong possibility as you get

serious about someone. New money making opportunities will be very lucrative. You may have to hire someone to share your workload, so start thinking on those lines. You may get involved in arranging a do on the family front.

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: Three of Swords

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

A social gathering may find you in the spotlight. Fame and recognition come to you for your dedication on the professional front. Financial worries become a thing of the past as money comes in from various sources. Going in for a lifestyle change at this juncture will find you fitter and more energetic than before. It’s time for you to enjoy a short pleasure trip to recharge and rejuvenate yourself.

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Lovers

Career: The World

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rose

CAPRICORN (December 24 - January 20)

On the professional front, you are likely to reap rich dividends with minimum efforts. Financially, all your worries are likely to

disappear, as monetary gains strengthen.

You may remain surrounded by relations and friends this week making you experience their healing power. News of someone’s homecoming may add to your excitement. Romantic front will remain warm and cosy, so rejoice.

Love: The Tower

Mood: The Sun

Career: Strength

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Keeping your professional front in order will be an ample proof of your efficiency at work. A social event may give you an opportunity to meet interesting people. Encouraging signs appear for the eligible on the marriage front. Good time to divert attention to spirituality to enhance mental toughness. It might be the right time to sell your property or plot as property rates may start to peak after a lull.

Love: Queen of Wands

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Eight of Cups

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

You will find the week fruitful on the professional front. A lucky day on the romantic front, as you are likely to find love where you least expect it. Managing your calorie count would enable you to keep yourself fit. Those feeling a bit under the weather may show good improvement. Setting out early on a journey is advised. Don’t reject an offer coming your way. Avoid lending money on friendly terms.

Love: Seven of Swords

Mood: Page of Coins

Career: The Star

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

(Manisha Koushik is a renowed tarot card reader and astrologer. She can be contacted at: +91-9650015920; Email: support@askmanisha.com; Website: www.askmanisha.com)

