Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 6-12, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

Avoid being in a rush while planning things for future on the professional front. A change of job is set to have a positive effect on finances for some. Do not forget to keep your promises on the love front or it may upset the lover otherwise. Success in competitive exams is likely to open the road of higher avenues for you. Meeting a fitness enthusiast is likely to sprinkle in the confidence to get going on the health front.

Love: Knight of Cups

Mood: Six of Wands

Career: Two of Coins

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Coffee

TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

Lover may not be in a mood to compromise; think what else can be done about it. Any hasty decision on your part could hamper your business interests. Staying focused on your targets is going to benefit you overall. Market research will be important before making big purchases or you may miss out on all bargains. Students are likely to fare well. Remain as tension-free as possible to enjoy good health. Self-introspection is likely to find more solutions for you.

Love: King of Swords

Mood: Ten of Coins

Career: The Hermit

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

A senior may not be in a mood to appreciate you but that should not deter your motivation level. Good networking on the business front is likely to get you places. Cards assure that you face no financial worries. You are likely to find time to give a helping hand to spouse. An innocent encounter with some from the opposite camp may take the shape of full-fledged romance. Carelessness on the health front would not be a good idea.

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Temperance

Career: Strength

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

CANCER (June22 - July 22)

A period of bliss is here and will make you excel in all spheres of your life. Luck turns favorable and helps you make the right decisions at work. A new understanding with spouse will make for smooth sailing in the marital love boat. Despite your expectations, your performance may leave much to be desired on the academic front. Restrain yourself from trying new things that may upset your digestive system.

Love: Chariot

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: Eight of Cups

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

LEO (July 23 - August 23)

Financially, you may need to tighten the reins further and check wastage to conserve money. Someone can try to interfere in your love life, but you will be able to sort it out with tact. Better to use the opportunity to share as much time in each other’s company to bring joy. Students should not be slow on the uptake on the academic front or may you may lag behind. Health-wise you will remain okay. Travelling will be exciting.

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: Seven of Coins

Career: The Empress

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

An excellent opportunity comes your way at work that will help enhance your image on the professional front. You are likely to bounce back on the academic front and prove your mettle once again. Try and stand by your promise to take lover for an outing. Wedding bells may ring for the eligible. Keep your travel documents handy as you may have to travel on a short notice. The changing weather may make it inconvenient for those with asthma or other respiratory issues.

Love: The Emperor

Mood: The Fool

Career: Wheel of Fortune

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

Excellent work profile may bring added responsibilities for some on the professional front. Your decision may get rejected on the home front; never mind share the same at a later date. Falling in love is foretold for those looking for a soul mate. Don’t keep high expectations from someone on the social front, as you can end up disappointed. Remain alert on the road. Although there are no signs of facing any health problems, yet it would be better not to take health for granted.

Love: Four of Wands

Mood: Seven of Coins

Career: The Emperor

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

This is not the time to take any kind of chances on the professional front. You are set to enjoy what your social life has to offer. There will be a lot happening on the family front. Spouse or a family member is likely to plan a surprise for you on the home front. An exciting trip is foreseen for some. Students need some counselling to avoid facing difficulties in a project on the academic front. Your cheerfulness would enable enjoying a sound health.

Love: Ten of Wands

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: Five of Swords

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

You are likely to get a big sense of relief as you regain control of a complicated situation at work. Returns from real estate can make your coffers brim over. Someone can give you a treat for a new acquisition. Those in love will find this period most fulfilling. It is also an opportune time to pay attention to spirituality to enhance mental toughness. If you are planning a short trip, then there is no better time than now.

Love: Nine of Cups

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: The Chariot

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

CAPRICORN (December24 - January 20)

Office may appear quite enjoyable as you are able to set your own pace at work. Professionals will be able to prove their mettle in a competitive situation. Your attempts to turn things in your favour on the social front will succeed. You can find lover off mood and unresponsive, it’s your turn to put in more efforts to please them. A family youngster’s health may be a cause of concern in the second half of the week.

Love: Strength

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Hierophant

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Those contemplating a new project may find it hard to manage the finances. Convincing higher ups of your ideas related to professional matters can become a daunting task. Your social status is likely to attract people to you, whom you have not met in years. A property issue will require your consent before it is decided in anyone’s favor. You are likely to enjoy your love life and even spring a surprise on lover. Research for an expensive purchase would now conclude.

Love: Justice

Mood: The Star

Career: The Moon

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

You are likely to sidestep a major responsibility simply by your convincing talk. Setting up a side business may also be on your mind. Care and concern for each other promise to strengthen your loving bonds with spouse. Family will be most supportive and give timely advice. Those interested in joining armed forces are likely to succeed on getting positive results in competitive examinations. Try cultivating a generous attitude towards life to benefit health.

Love: King of Cups

Mood: Knight of Coins

Career: Three of Wands

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

(Manisha Koushik is a renowed tarot card reader and astrologer. She can be contacted at: +91-9650015920; Email: support@askmanisha.com; Website: www.askmanisha.com)

