Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for November 15-21, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

Initiatives taken on the work front is likely to bag you appreciation from those who matter. A crucial assignment may make you put in more hours on the academic front. Romantic thoughts can bring a song to your lips! Keeping a track of your expenditure would be important in order to not to overstep the budget. Don’t disappoint anyone expecting your help on the social front. A lucrative business deal is likely to elevate your spirits.

Love: Knight of Cups

Mood: Eight of Swords

Career: Nine of Cups

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

A free hand on the work front would help you manage things the way you want to. Be generous in giving someone a chance to prove his or her competence. Middlemen are likely to earn handsome commission. A good time is indicated for those single as finding a suitable match is possible. Health poses no problems. Your ideas may not be too welcomed at the social front. A thoughtful gift from someone is likely to make you smile.

Love: Strength

Mood: Hermit

Career: Seven of Wands

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Crimson

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

Reviewing your investments would be good at this juncture to make the best out of your money. Taking necessary steps to delegate responsibilities on the work front would be a step in right direction. Those looking for a job may need to brush up their skills to please the interviewer. Not listening to advice or suggestions on the domestic front may strain your relations with family elders. Those looking for a change of scene may need to start planning soon for it.

Love: King of Coins

Mood: The World

Career: Page of Cups

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

CANCER (June22 - July 22)

You may have to go the extra mile in the support of your lover. Remaining conscious about health may prove a boon for keeping fit and energetic. Arrears or money from an unexpected source promises to fill your coffers. Student are likely to perform exceedingly well on the academic front. Your output at work is likely to make you a favourite with superiors. You may feel spiritually inclined and take steps to expel negative vibrations.

Love: Queen of Cups

Mood: Six of Wands

Career: King of Wands

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

LEO (July 23 - August 23)

Your say will be important in the developments shaping up on the work front. Organising something on the social front is likely to keep you occupied. Enjoying the company of the one you love cannot be ruled out on the romantic front. A vacation can be postponed for some unforeseen reason. Your academic aspirations are likely to be met soon. Finding a suitable accommodation would be a breather for those trying to settle in a new city.

Love: Ace of Coins

Mood: Page of Wands

Career: Knight of Swords

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

Tact and diplomacy will help you boost your relationships overall. Carelessness at work threatens to affect your performance. Good management skills would be the key to handle the pressure on the business front. Those suffering from a medical ailment are likely to progress towards improvement now. Someone may captivate all your attention on the love front. You would be instrumental in settling a long pending property issue amicably. Some changes in the diet would be beneficial in regaining good health.

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: The Empress

Career: Eight of Swords

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

A balanced approach is the need of the hour, so don’t go to extremes. Something that you have initiated at home will earn praise from the family. Lover will fully sustain your romantic mood, so enjoy the togetherness to the hilt! You are likely to come into the limelight on the professional front. Achieving the impossible is in store for some on the academic front. A short break is possible from some routine.

Love: Ace of Wands

Mood: Page of Coins

Career: Queen of Swords

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

Exceptional negotiating skills are likely to swing a deal towards you on the business front. Additional powers may be added for those working in the government sector. You will need to remain on a sound footing regarding an issue on the love front, so be thorough in it. Lucrative opportunities are likely to materialise on the academic front. Something that you have been preparing for on the social front is likely to come for all round praise. Health remains good. Travel bug may bite some and get you moving.

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: Eight of Coins

Career: Eight of Cupss

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

Getting some time off from work seems difficult, but you will manage somehow. Overall, this is going to be a good time to nurture your rapport with the higher ups. Your academic performance is likely to improve. Consistent efforts are likely to assure a stable financial front for you to cherish. A favour done to someone on the social front is likely to be returned in a good gesture. Rekindling love life is important at this juncture to avoid stagnation. Time is favourable if planning to buy a new vehicle.

Love: Ten of Wands

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: King of Wands

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

CAPRICORN (December24 - January 20)

Distinct improvement in health is indicated for those ailing for some time. Your efforts to impress those who matter on the professional front are likely to bear fruit. Something desired on the academic front is likely to come within your grasp. Taking steps to rejuvenate your love life is likely to get the excitement back into your life. Excellent prospects are foreseen for acquiring a property. A celebration on the home front may be in the offing.

Love: Four of Wands

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: Ten of Coins

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Someone’s good performance should not bring you under pressure on the work front. Good networking skills are likely to help you bring some strong connections. Avoid trying your luck in betting or speculation. Health needs attention. A fellow student is likely to help you get rid of some doubts. Your worries remain unfounded on the love front. Marriage dates may be fixed for the eligible. Some changes on the home front may be initiated.

Love: The Heirophant

Mood: Seven of Coins

Career: Knight of Swords

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

You are likely to be on cloud nine this week! While there is much that will keep you occupied at work but some of you may also hear of an appraisal. Someone is likely to thank you several times for the help you extended. You will feel an emotional connect with someone who has taken an instant liking for you, is it romance knocking on the door? Committing mistakes in your enthusiasm will be overlooked by seniors on the academic front. An exotic travel plan appears to be in the pipeline.

Love: The Lovers

Mood: The Sun

Career: Ace of Coins

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

(Ma Prem Ritambhara has been reading Tarot cards professionally in Mumbai, Pune, Zurich and New Delhi, for the last 15 years and continues to do so from her studio at home in New Delhi. Her clientele is from all over the world, from all walks of life, and she reads cards, predicts, counsels and heals professionals, business people, men, women, children, students and couples. She conducts individual as well as group readings. Contact her at ritambhara7@gmail.com.)

