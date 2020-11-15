Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for November 15-21, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

If you are up for an image makeover, this is a good time to go ahead with it. Persistence plays an important role, if you want things to happen the way you planned on the home front. Someone may introduce you to a new fitness regimen that will help you achieve total fitness. Avoid committing anything at work if you are not sure of delivering it. A surprise call from an admirer is likely to connect the romantic aspirations.

Lucky No: 15

Lucky Colour: Peach

Love:Ace of Cups

Mood: The Strength

Career: Nine of Wands

TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

Don’t take anything that doesn’t seem right to you, either at work or in your personal life. There are ways to put across your point, so don’t be harsh with anyone. With so many things in mind, love would be the farthest thing from it. Satisfaction on the professional front is likely to make you review some more available options. You will need to take out time for something promised to the family. A profitable or fortunate trip is in store.

Lucky No: 9

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: Justice

Career: Six of Swords

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

This week your prime focus will be on relationships, choices of the heart, assistance, support and cooperation. You may expect good news regarding a new enterprise. Those new in job are likely to impress those who matter. Health remains good, as you keep yourself active. A long trip should better be postponed. Luck will be by your side in a financial transaction. A friend’s help is likely to prove wonderful in taking an important decision.

Lucky No: 1

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: Magician

Career: Ace of Swords

CANCER (June22 - July 22)

Receiving an unexpected message from the one you like or love is likely to take you by storm. Those married should be carefully choosing the words to express your point of view over a crucial matter. Forgive and forget the past can be your new mantra at work. Some of you may be working on a new creative project. An issue regarding property, hanging fire for long, is likely to be resolved. Be careful while handling your finances.

Lucky No: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Love: Ace of Swords

Mood: Six of Wands

Career: Page of Swords

LEO (July 23 - August 23)

A proposal on the love front is likely to make your time pleasurable. Good news on the family front is likely to call for a celebration. This is a good week to work towards enhancing your career prospects, as things move favourably for you. Someone’s guidance may prove a godsend on the academic front and bail you out from a tight situation. Spending quality time with family is indicated for some. Travel plans for a break from the routine may be drawn up by some.

Lucky No: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Love: Three of Cups

Mood: Six of Cups

Career: Knight of Coins

VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

It is not the right time to show all your cards, as someone may take advantage of you. You can be selected for a special honour on the professional front. Your academic achievements are likely to open many doors for you. You will be in a position to demand a big pay packet and boost your financial strength. Success is foreseen for those trying to come back in shape. A friendship is likely to turn into a budding romance.

Lucky No: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Love: The Empress

Mood: The Sun

Career: King of Wands

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

Certain adjustments in your personal life may be needed. Love life remains satisfactory overall. Money comes to you from unexpected sources but cards also advise you to avoid any frivolous expenses. Renovations on the home front are likely to keep you occupied. Some improvement in health is foreseen for those feeling under the weather. It may become difficult to cover you lapses at work, so remain active in whatever you do on the professional front. Some of you are likely to take up your hobby as a full-time career.

Lucky No: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Love: Seven of Swords

Mood: Four of Coins

Career: Nine of Wands

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

Prioritizing things on the love front would be important at this juncture. Luck favours you and may make you achieve the unachievable on the work front! Your efforts on the academic front are likely to yield desired results. Spouse may seem unusually lovey-dovey, so expect your love life to rock! An elderly person may require concern and care. A significant change can be experienced by those working hard on the health front. Someone’s advice on the financial front is likely to fetch fruitful gains.

Lucky No: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Love: The Emperor

Mood: Five of Wands

Career: Ace of Wands

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

Lover appears to be most responsive to your needs. Distractions and additional workload may make this week just too hectic on the professional front. With too many things in hand devoting time on the family front appears to be tough. Business opportunities should be immediately grasped before they begin to evaporate. Achieving your aim on the academic front may require taking personal pains, so get set for putting in your bit. Health needs care.

Lucky No: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: The World

CAPRICORN (December24 - January 20)

Those in a relationship are likely to get an approval from their families. Positive thinking is likely to keep up your motivation levels. This is a good time to showcase your talents at work, as an important assignment may come your way. Cutting corners and remaining conservative in your spending will help in maintaining a healthy bank account. Don’t waste your time and energy on someone on the social front who is not prepared to listen to your advice. Regular medication will be important in getting rid of an ailment.

Lucky No: 1

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Love: The Knight of Cups

Mood: Seven of Cups

Career: Page of Coins

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Wedding bells may soon become a reality for the eligible. Lover may be in a mood to express his/her inner feelings. Keeping the professional front in good order may become your aim. You may feel spiritually uplifted as you become increasingly religious-minded. You will remain a realist and not get swayed by passing fancies on the financial front. Efforts on the academic front are certain to deliver positive results. Homemakers are likely to grow more hospitable and ensure everyone’s comfort.

Lucky No: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Love: Four of Wands

Mood: The Heirophant

Career: The Sun

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

Newlyweds are likely to spend more time with each other and build a better understanding. An outing with the family is much indicated in the second half of the week. Keep your expenses under check to enhance savings and make your financial front stronger. Monotony on the social front may get to you, so do something exciting. Those facing the odds will steadily take control of a current situation. Work wise, you will be able to complete whatever in hand but may not be excited about the new opportunities being entrusted to you.

Lucky No: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Love: The Lovers

Mood: Queen of Wands

Career: Three of Swords

