Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for November 29 - December 5, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

Things may not go your way on the work front as planned. Don’t lose heart, it is just a phase; go with the flow. Precautions taken to retain good health will find you in fine fettle. Lover may not be able to cope with your hectic schedule but you will need to please them. Avoid long journeys especially by road. Some of you would want to pamper your taste buds with a new cuisine.

Love: Seven of Wands

Mood: Four of Cups

Career: Ten of Wands

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Violet

TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

Good period to earn whatever you can in business. Innovative ideas will keep you busy doing up the home front. Financially, you are likely to go from strength to strength. Travelling with family and friends will be fun. A new friend is likely to display a love interest in you. Try looking for alternative medicines for prolonged aches and joint pains. A chance to learn something new may present itself on the social front.

Love: Three of Cups

Mood: King of Coins

Career: Page of Wands

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

You will be able to introduce a happy environment on the professional front. Some of you are likely to derive immense fulfillment by spending time with your near and dear ones. Realizing the importance of love will bring sea changes in your personality, making your days brighter and sunnier. Don’t feel envious of someone gaining popularity on the social front.

Love: Queen of Cups

Mood: The World

Career: Magician

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

CANCER (June22 - July 22)

You will be able to complete all given tasks on the professional front. Freshers are likely to hear of internships or contract-based jobs. A phase of love and togetherness commences. Devote more time to family. Your help to someone will be appreciated, and shall enhance your social image. Academicians will proceed satisfactorily. Some may reap health benefits by hiring a proficient health trainer.

Love: The Empress

Mood: The Moon

Career: Ace of Swords

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LEO (July 23 - August 23)

Your fine display of creativity is likely to be appreciated on the work front. Join some regular course where you could bring forth your hidden talent. A hesitating nature may prevent you from developing a romantic relationship. You are likely to get a good price for a rented accommodation. Buying new property cannot be ruled out for some. Avoid lending money on goodwill. Those planning to purchase a property should wait for some more time. A distant relative is likely to drop in and surprise you.

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: The High Priestess

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

Good business opportunities are likely to come to some. You may take a lead at work, in the absence of your boss. Worrying about someone dear will only affect your health. Do not upset the one you love by not paying attention to what they comprehend. Huge chances of falling prey to a salesman. Kill that feeling of being experimental on the road.

Love: The Fool

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: Ace of Wands

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

You are likely to be made in charge of something important. Celebrities may be in demand for a social cause. At work, you may have to complete a task quickly. For some, getting leave may become difficult. Adding to wealth by other means is indicated. Educational trips will help jump-start projects. Lover may want your unaltered attention; do not disappoint. Newly married are likely to enjoy a good time.

Love: The Sun

Mood: Ten of Coins

Career: Eight of Wands

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

A surprise awaits those in love, and is likely to delight them. Good news awaits those playing stocks in the past as this is the time when you start making more money. Do not avoid any office parties as they will shower an opportunity to build connections with those who matter on the work front. Those raring for a break in routine will get a chance of travelling to someplace new. You could greatly benefit by finishing that degree or get that certificate you have been working on.

Love: The Heirophant

Mood: Page of Cups

Career: King of Wands

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

Lover is likely to go gaga about the special treatment you offer. Cupid smiles on those looking for a matrimonial alliance. Kudos to those being rewarded on the professional front. Since the week begins on a good note, you’ll remain fresh throughout and may ask for more work. Keep unpleasant thoughts and words in control at home. Fresh juice will help you keep the seasonal infections at bay.

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: Judgement

Career: The Star

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

CAPRICORN (December24 - January 20)

You deserve a pat on your back as you may be named in the strong achievers in your organisation. Students may need to push themselves hard to sustain. Stars advise to consider a serious approach in finding and settling with someone. Couples are likely to explore some property options. Monetary front remains stable and allows to put aside money for emergency. Health wise, week is completely alright.

Love: Strength

Mood: Eight of Coins

Career: Ten of Coins

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Celebratory mood on the family front will keep you involved. Added responsibilities on the professional front threaten to keep you on a short fuse. The time is not right to ask for leaves as you have been entrusted with more work already. Spending time with friends cannot be ruled out for some. Pull your heart out and set it free for whatever it wants to feel or say. Some of you may be sidelined on a social event. Love life is likely to get rejuvenated by mutual efforts.

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Nine of wands

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

A workplace rival will be out to prove you wrong on the professional front. Should that worry you? Of course not! Stars promise to shower more confidence and positivity to counter all challenges. Avoid feeling unloved! First, that is not the case and second, kicks off all such unwanted feelings. You’ll be set to enjoy an exotic outing! Looking up people you have not met in years is possible for some.

Love: Four of Cups

Mood: Seven of Wands

Career: Eight of Cups

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

