Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for November 8-14, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

Finding someone suitable on the romantic front is possible. Excellent avenues open up for those planning to purchase a residential property. You may encounter challenges on the professional front but would not miss impressing those who matter with your hard work. A promotion is likely to leverage your bank balance. Students should practice meditation to avoid making silly mistakes. Your attempts at making all the right moves is likely to endear you to spouse, so expect something special!

Love: The Magician

Mood: King of Coins

Career: Justice

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

Keep your options open at work, as a current situation may take an unexpected turn. Freshers are likely to experience a good learning curve this week. Someone is likely to share quick and easy tips on the academic front. Choose your investment options carefully, if you desire good returns. Things brighten up on the romantic front, so rejoice! You are going to be a choosy eater this festive season and save yourself from gaining weight.

Love: Three of Cups

Mood: Page of Wands

Career: Knight of Coins

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

You may remain busy in sorting out certain pressing issues at work. Steer clear of superstitions, as they can colour your mind and serve no purpose. Getting into the grip of things on the academic front is likely to give you much confidence. Your efforts to retain cordiality with someone opposed to you on the social front will be successful. Lover may want his or her own space, so respect that. Financial stability is likely to be achieved.

Love: The Hermit

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: Knight of Swords

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

CANCER (June22 - July 22)

Things may appear difficult as the week begins but it promises to bag you, appreciation as well for something done in the past. You will need to overcome tough competition on the academic front. Hasty investments may make you miss some great opportunities on the financial front. It is best not to indulge in excesses and neglect health. Marital life cruises smoothly. Those looking for a mate need to be actively participating in the meet ups. Investment in a commercial property is likely to bring excellent gains.

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: Five of Cups

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo

LEO (July 23 - August 23)

If you get the chance to help out someone, do so as it will benefit you in future. Something that you had desired at work is likely to be granted. Promotional prospects are set to brighten up for some. You will remain favourably poised on the academic front. Someone’s guidance on the health front is likely to push you towards total fitness. A busy week overall may offer less time in your personal arena but doing the balancing act would make you everyone’s favourite.

Love: Eight of Swords

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: Ace of Coins

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

A work-related issue may compel you to put in extra hours. Those joining new roles are likely to create a niche for themselves. A committed approach on the academic front is likely to fetch you good results. A raise or an appraisal appears to be in pipeline. Refrain from frivolous expenses. A property dispute is likely to settle in your favour. Family life runs along smoothly. Boredom threatens to set in on the romantic front towards mid of the week, so take steps to brighten it up.

Love: Judgement

Mood: Page of Coins

Career: Seven of Wands

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

You are the best judge of what is going on in your personal life, so steer it accordingly. Excellent progress is foreseen at work, as you put in your bit. Your fondest wishes are likely to be fulfilled on the academic front. Chances of inheriting property look bright for some. A social gathering is on the cards and can have you on the centre stage. Your love life remains immensely fulfilling. A vacation to someplace exotic is possible. Consuming too many health supplements may have its own side effects.

Love: Ace of Cups

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: King of Wands

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Rose

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

Handling a man management problem cropping up at work with competence is indicated. Discussing future prospects with the one you love is possible and will prove most satisfactory. Best options are likely to be made available to you on the academic front. A much-awaited travel is likely to be executed now. Your financial worth is likely to rise, as money flows in. Efforts on the health front will keep you fit. Homemakers may remain occupied rearranging the things at home.

Love: Four of Wands

Mood: Six of Wands

Career: The Moon

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

The more you strive the better your situation becomes, so give it your all. A colleague will prove a great support in helping to complete a task at work. Developments taking place on the academic front will be to your satisfaction. Some of you are likely to make new friends and expand your friends’ circle. Lover may accompany you on a journey and make the trip exciting. Family will be excited about a new purchase coming along. A long pending payment is likely to be received in the second half of the week.

Love: Ace of Swords

Mood: The Emperor

Career: The High Priestess

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender

CAPRICORN (December24 - January 20)

Chances for enhancing your career prospects may materialise soon. At times you have to call a spade a spade, so don’t feel reluctant in doing so especially on the social front. Your mastery over academics promises to bring you much praise. A raise or increment can come your way and ensure a happy state on the financial front. An official trip may be turned into a fun outing by you. Search ends for those looking for suitable marital alliance. An alternative therapy is likely to prove beneficial in curing an ailment.

Love: The Empress

Mood: The Star

Career: Queen of Wands

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Some lucrative deals are likely to brighten up your financial front. Pressure may increase on the work front, but you will manage it well. Someone may try to influence you into doing something that you don’t want to, so remain alert. Something positive can be expected on the health front, as you resolve to follow fitness tips in letter and spirit. You can get a bit confused regarding options available on the academic front. Family can give a “Go Ahead” to your relationship.

Love: The Sun

Mood: The Moon

Career: Queen of Swords

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

Love life will prove most fulfilling at this juncture. Your attempts to impress those who matter on the professional front will succeed. Financially, you will remain in a comfortable position and may even add to your wealth. Faring well in a competition or exam is foreseen on the academic front for some. An official trip may seem like a chore.Trying out something new on the fitness front is possible and may benefit you immensely.

Love: The Heirophant

Mood: King of Swords

Career: Ace of Coins

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Coffee

(Ma Prem Ritambhara has been reading Tarot cards professionally in Mumbai, Pune, Zurich and New Delhi, for the last 15 years and continues to do so from her studio at home in New Delhi. Her clientele is from all over the world, from all walks of life, and she reads cards, predicts, counsels and heals professionals, business people, men, women, children, students and couples. She conducts individual as well as group readings. Contact her at ritambhara7@gmail.com.)

