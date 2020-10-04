Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for October 4-10, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

SPIRITUAL MESSAGE: Live, and allow all that is possible. Sing, dance, cry, weep, laugh, love, meditate, relate, be alone. Be in the marketplace, and sometimes be in the mountains. Life is short. Live it as richly as possible, and don’t try to be consistent, says Osho, the Zen.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

Everything you need to be happy and to feel luxurious is available this week! You are blessed with emotional fulfilment in personal relationships and material luxury in business aspects. Love and care from a special person brightens your life. Personal relationships are enhanced with love, care and participation. You contribute to life, in personal and professional situations in your unique manner, which brings a feeling of satisfaction and belonging. You learn valuable lessons about love, family, friendship and your inner search for peace.

Lucky Number: 4 Good Colour: Rust

TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

You feel strong and inspired to set clear goals for yourself this week. You have a lot of energy, drive and dynamism to achieve success and abundance. This reservoir of energy inside you needs direction and it is best for you to set sights on your goals, to avoid dissipation of this very powerful energy. There is love and passion in your personal relationship, which brings you a lot closer to your partner. You are temporarily thrown by a surprising turn of events and reactions.

Lucky Number: 1 Good Colour: Tomato red

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

Trust your heart and feelings when making personal choices or decisions. You spend quality time with someone special. You express emotions honestly to inspire confidence and trust in your partner and people around you. Friends can become enemies and enemies may become friends. Heart is likely to go through a major experience that touches and transforms you. Some introspection reveals true answers about people and situations. A balance in all areas of life is recommended. You feel content and complete in more ways than one!

Lucky Number: 1 Good Colour: Lotus pink

CANCER (June22 - July 22)

There is an increase of wealth and income through hard work and opportunity. This is the right time to share your wonderful energy, richness in loving relationships and express yourself creatively at work. You may indulge in shopping to change your image. You regain health and vigour to indulge in sporty pastimes, busy work schedules. Get ready to welcome something new by taking care of doing away with unnecessary baggage you may have been holding on to. You will be renewed with energy for the new adventure life offers.

Lucky Number: 9 Good Colour: Lotus pink

LEO (July 23 - August 23)

Friends and family value your concern, support and kindness. Women play significant roles in your life. Avoid being heavy and serious, a playful attitude allows you to feel unburdened. You are open and vulnerable, able to enjoy little adventures, new and unknown experiences at work and at home with the trusting spirit of a child. Beware of a shopping spree which can send your budget aflutter. Life is giving you direction and showing you your own strengths and abilities.

Lucky Number: 7 Good Colours: Soft pinks

VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

A trip overseas is being planned this week! Health, fitness routines should not be abandoned due to laziness, as you may tend to put on extra pounds. Redecorating home, office spaces can bring synergy as you prepare for an event. You are able to recover good health that may have slipped away from you. It’s a good idea to keep fit, cope with work and personal pressures. Natural surroundings are rejuvenating. You resolve family conflicts and professional situations with calm authority. Meditate and wait for things to happen.

Lucky Number: 17 Good Colours: Reds

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

You have a sense of exhilaration when taking a quantum leap into unknown professional and personal situations this week. You are much in demand during online family reunions, social happenings and official engagements. Being focused, you are bound to create some ripples in the waters around you. Some will feel uplifted by your presence; others may feel threatened. Opinions of others matter little, nothing can hold you back now. You are total, spontaneous and have a special quality.

Lucky Number: 18 Good Colour: Deep maroon

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

An easy, natural, ordinary approach to situations you encounter brings far better results than a brilliant, clever, extraordinary one! It’s advisable to be prudent in relationships and careful in money transactions! The special gift you have to offer to loved ones is an easy, relaxed, non-judgmental and loving attitude. Family disputes are settled peacefully. Important communication from overseas can be expected. You live intensely, gain and grow from many different experiences this week.

Lucky Number: 8 Good Colour: Cherry red

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

You participate in family matters, resolve conflicts and promote harmony through mediation and understanding. Lucrative ventures get off the ground, practical matters are completed. There is abundance of love and care in personal relationships. Your experience and maturity helps professional life to move along progressively. You share joy, spread happiness while you grow as an individual. You get a lot done at home and work with ease and efficiency. Deal with negativity and opposition tactfully and clearly to avoid over reactions.

Lucky Number: 14 Good Colour: Crimson

CAPRICORN (December24 - January 20)

You tend to be sentimental and sensitive as emotions cloud your vision, not allowing you to see things as they really are. It’s best to assess situations with your head and heart before taking decisions. Avoid becoming too dependent on others or you can be let down. Children, family and friends spend quality time with you. You can swim easily through troubled waters with your personal charm, warmth, that disarm most people. Love and romance in personal relationships add spontaneity to everything you do.

Lucky Number: 15 Good Colours: Sky blues

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Beware of wasting energy in details causing neglect of important professional aspects this week. Lack of persistence and interest leads to disruption and disarray! Great care in some things is counterbalanced by equal disorder in others. Nothing disastrous is about to happen, relax. Negative attitude leads to stress rather than give you direction. Rather than feeling guilty, from past mistakes. Clinging to the past is of no use, so drop dead weight, take a triumphant step towards the future.

Lucky Number: 8 Good Colours: Browns

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

Your security structure remains intact despite your interest, involvement in business projects and social commitments. You may surprise yourself and others with what you can create with available funds and talent. It’s best to let go the past, however beautiful it may be, and venture into a new one. Use this opportunity to celebrate life and whatever it brings! You’re motivated by your lust for travel, expansion. Your horizons are wider, viewpoints higher as you expand business and interests. You need to think big, have no limitations about goals.

Lucky Number: 21 Good Colour: Royal Blue

(Ma Prem Ritambhara has been reading Tarot cards professionally in Mumbai, Pune, Zurich and New Delhi, for the last 15 years and continues to do so from her studio at home in New Delhi. Her clientele is from all over the world, from all walks of life, and she reads cards, predicts, counsels and heals professionals, business people, men, women, children, students and couples. She conducts individual as well as group readings. Contact her at ritambhara7@gmail.com.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter