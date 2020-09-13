Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for September 13-19, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

SPIRITUAL MESSAGE: Yes, relaxation is the most complex phenomena. All these things are part of it: let go, trust, surrender, love, acceptance, going with the flow... All these are part of it, and start happening if you learn the ways of relaxation, says Osho, the Zen

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

You tend to imagine the worst by thinking negatively and torturing yourself endlessly this week! Professional ventures and business deals need to be completed with creative, intelligent handling of different energies. You can expect business plans to change, so be flexible and innovative. You need to learn lessons from past experience and move forward with wisdom and maturity. Accept difficult situations in the moment and go with the flow.

Lucky Number: 9 Good Colour: Rainbow Pastels

TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

You feel frustrated this week, as grand ideas in which you infused a lot of energy don’t seem to be working according to the plan. However, things aren’t as bad as they look, be realistic to achieve goals. Disruption in business is temporary. New plans, opportunities and collaborations need to be explored as they

actualise in the near future. Remodelling structures, changing systems could be the answer for a streamlined, productive business. Personal relationships are loving if you drop expectations and judgments.

Lucky Number: 10 Good Colour: Scarlet

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

A youthful and beautiful influence enters your life this week. You rejuvenate energy and move into new professional or business ventures. You are at your creative best and have the opportunity to be original and the courage to be different in personal and professional aspects. You are likely to collaborate with overseas partners or be involved in an international project that brings out your potential. A daughter or a young woman close to you is ready to take independent decisions about her future.

Lucky Number: 9 Good Colour: Maroon

CANCER (June22 - July 22)

The Sword of Creativity cuts through clouds of confusion, brings crystal clarity in work situations and detachment in destructive relationships. You use this great sword to cut away from negative situations and point towards professional goals. Intellectual activity, brain storming, decision making and artistic pursuits are gainful and satisfying. You are in harmony with existence and in rhythm with life - accept this great gift and share it with loved ones.

Lucky Number: 1 Good Colour: Emerald Green

LEO (July 23 - August 23)

You make a quality truce in ongoing conflicts at work and home. There is peace after war this week! There is mental clarity after a period of chaos, leading to positive changes in personal, professional aspects. You recover from an illness that may have been bothering you. You are more relaxed at work, happy at home than you have been for some time. You establish intellectual authority, gain respect in your field of work during a convention or seminar.

Lucky Number: 4 Good Colour: Forest Greens

VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

Communication is the name of your game this week, so don’t hesitate to speak your mind. People who matter appreciate your professional skill and wisdom. You tend to get mentally stressed, over analyse situations. Messages, contracts from overseas, business transactions and meetings keep you busy. Children, loved ones and family bring joy and celebration. It’s best not to confuse or complicate situations more than they are already. Don’t wait for people and opportunities to come to you, meet them half way.

Lucky Number: 1 Good Colour: Royal Blue

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

You may be gifted with a relaxing break this week that rejuvenates your energy and personal relationship. A special work assignment brings great success and exposure. Your online social life is scintillating, as you connect with well-known personalities and fun loving people. Focus on priorities, values and relationships that are important or you could confuse yourself and others. Communications and gifts may arrive unexpectedly. Living totally in the moment and going with the flow are great virtues.

Lucky Number: 6 Good Colour: Saffron

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

Family, friends and loved ones connect with you to share some memorable occasions. You regain health and vigour to indulge in sporty pastimes and busy work schedules. Beware of over-indulgence in food, drink or work as you tend to disregard warning signals. You are fortunate with business deals and stand to gain in financial transactions. A positive, creative approach to family problems heals old wounds. Beware of a conceited person who takes advantage of your good name and goodwill.

Lucky Number: 9 Good Colour: Lotus Pink

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

Trust your intuition and follow your feeling, rather than listening to your mind and logic this week. Ignore gossip or slander in the work area, as things are changing very quickly. You maybe separated for a short while from a loved one and feel the pain of absence. Avoid a busybody who tends to interfere in your private matters. It’s advisable to keep professional and personal situations separate, or there can be confusion. Meditation and yoga are recommended to avoid stress and health problems.

Lucky Number: 5 Good Colour: White

CAPRICORN (December24 - January 20)

Gift yourself the knack of responding totally to whatever comes, as it comes in life! Infighting can be detrimental to production in business or harmony at home. Avoid cruel, violent people, as they tend to take up cudgels with you on non-issues. Friends, family and loved ones are supportive. Your personal affairs may take time to resolve, be patient. A Leo person lends energy and resources to your business venture. Complication in financial matters can be expected. Beware of an unwelcome visitor or admirer who may take advantage of you.

Lucky Number: 5 Good Colour: Old Rose

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Youthful energy is infused in professional ventures and passion in personal relationships this week. You are subtle, and prefer to mask deep emotions with a calm surface. You move projects with dynamic energy towards completion and financial gain. You regain a position of power which was lost in the past. Personal relationships are deep, loving now. Beware of a secretive, crafty young man who cares for power and can be ruthless to achieve it. Overweening ambition or obsession can lead you into murky waters at this point.

Lucky Number: 5 Good Colour: Turquoise

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

Personal conflicts are resolved and family situations healed. Increase and decrease in finances and business may be expected before you arrive at a stable position. Since you can be carried away by enthusiasm, it’s best to maintain a careful balance of yin and yang energies. You are able to work in an unrestricted space from now on. Trust your intuition about people and situations. Women play important roles in your life. It is best to avoid extremes in food, expenses, emotions and other areas of life to maintain a balance within and outside.

Lucky Number: 2 Good Colour: Sky Blue`

(Ma Prem Ritambhara has been reading Tarot cards professionally in Mumbai, Pune, Zurich and New Delhi, for the last 15 years and continues to do so from her studio at home in New Delhi. Her clientele is from all over the world, from all walks of life, and she reads cards, predicts, counsels and heals professionals, business people, men, women, children, students and couples. She conducts individual as well as group readings. Contact her at ritambhara7@gmail.com.)

